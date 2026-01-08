Intel to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today announced that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will also be available on the site.

