Intel Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year (YoY). Full-year revenue was $52.9 billion, flat YoY. YoY comparisons have not been adjusted for the deconsolidation of Altera in the third quarter of 2025.

Fourth-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.12); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.15. Full-year EPS attributable to Intel was $(0.06); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.42.

Forecasting first-quarter 2026 revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion; expecting first-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $(0.21) and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.00.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

“Our conviction in the essential role of CPUs in the AI era continues to grow,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “We delivered a solid finish to the year and made progress on our journey to build a new Intel. The introduction of our first products on Intel 18A – the most advanced process technology developed and manufactured in the United States – marks an important milestone, and we’re working aggressively to grow supply to meet strong customer demand. Our priorities are clear: sharpen execution, reinvigorate engineering excellence, and fully capitalize on the vast opportunity AI presents across all of our businesses.”

"We exceeded Q4 expectations across revenue, gross margin, and EPS even as we navigated industry-wide supply shortages,” said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. “We expect our available supply to be at its lowest level in Q1 before improving in Q2 and beyond. Demand fundamentals across our core markets remain healthy as the rapid adoption of AI reinforces the importance of the x86 ecosystem as the world’s most widely deployed high-performance compute architecture.”

Q4 2025 Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2025 Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2024 Revenue ($B) $13.7 $14.3 down 4% Gross margin 36.1% 39.2% down 3.1 ppts 37.9% 42.1% down 4.2 ppts R&D and MG&A ($B) $4.4 $5.1 down 14% $4.0 $4.6 down 14% Operating margin (loss) 4.2% 2.9% up 1.3 ppts 8.8% 9.6% down 0.8 ppts Tax rate 198.5% 125.5% up 73 ppts 12.0% 13.0% down 1.0 ppt Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B) $(0.6) $(0.1) n/m* $0.8 $0.6 up 35% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted $(0.12) $(0.03) n/m* $0.15 $0.13 up 15%

Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below. *Not meaningful

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $4.3 billion in cash from operations.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

GAAP Non-GAAP 2025 2024 vs. 2024 2025 2024 vs. 2024 Revenue ($B) $52.9 $53.1 flat Gross margin 34.8% 32.7% up 2.1 ppts 36.7% 36.0% up 0.7 ppts R&D and MG&A ($B) $18.4 $22.1 down 17% $16.5 $19.4 down 15% Operating margin (loss) (4.2)% (22.0)% up 17.8 ppts 5.5% (0.5)% up 6.0 ppts Tax rate 98.3% 71.6% up 26.7 ppts 12.0% 13.0% down 1.0 ppt Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B) $(0.3) $(18.8) n/m* $1.9 $(0.6) n/m* Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted $(0.06) $(4.38) n/m* $0.42 $(0.13) n/m*

Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below. *Not meaningful

For the full year, the company generated $9.7 billion in cash from operations.

Business Unit Summary

In the first quarter of 2025, the company made an organizational change to integrate the Network and Edge Group (NEX) into CCG and DCAI and modified Intel's segment reporting to align to this and certain other business reorganizations. All prior-period segment data has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the way Intel's chief operating decision maker internally receives information and manages and monitors the company's operating segment performance. Effective September 12, 2025, Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated from Intel's consolidated financial statements following the closing of the sale of 51% of Altera's issued and outstanding common stock. Altera's financial results of operations were included in Intel's consolidated financial results and its "all other" business unit category for all periods presented through September 11, 2025. There are no changes to Intel's consolidated financial statements for any prior periods.

Business Unit Revenue and Trends Q4 20251 vs. Q4 2024 20251 vs. 2024 Intel Products: Client Computing Group (CCG) $8.2 billion down 7% $32.2 billion down 3% Data Center and AI (DCAI) 4.7 billion up 9% 16.9 billion up 5% Total Intel Products revenue 12.9 billion down 1% 49.1 billion down 1% Intel Foundry 4.5 billion up 4% 17.8 billion up 3% All other 0.6 billion down 48% 3.6 billion down 1% Intersegment eliminations (4.3) billion (17.7) billion Total net revenue $13.7 billion down 4% $52.9 billion flat

1 Operating segment revenues include intersegment transactions and are presented as actual and rounded; as a result, totals may not sum.

Business Highlights

Intel unveiled the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor family, the company's first AI PC platform built on the Intel 18A process technology, designed and manufactured in the United States. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to power more than 200 designs from leading, global original equipment manufacturers, spanning premium to mainstream laptops, gaming handhelds, robotics, and industrial edge devices. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to be the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered.

Intel and Cisco announced a collaboration on an integrated platform for distributed AI workloads. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 system-on-chip ( SoC ), Cisco Unified Edge brings compute, networking, storage, and security closer to where data is generated, enabling real-time AI inferencing and agentic workloads at the edge. Intel also centralized its Data Center and AI businesses under Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, ensuring tight coordination across CPUs, GPUs and platform strategy.

on an integrated platform for distributed AI workloads. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 system-on-chip ( ), Cisco Unified Edge brings compute, networking, storage, and security closer to where data is generated, enabling real-time AI inferencing and agentic workloads at the edge. Intel also centralized its Data Center and AI businesses under Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, ensuring tight coordination across CPUs, GPUs and platform strategy. Intel 18A ramped to high-volume manufacturing in Arizona and Oregon, reinforcing Intel’s position as the only company undertaking research, design and development of leading-edge and next generation semiconductor manufacturing technologies, as well as the high volume manufacturing of logic semiconductors utilizing leading-edge nodes in the U.S. Intel Foundry and ASML have demonstrated technical viability of the most advanced lithography scanner available in delivering improved accuracy and productivity that positions High Numerical Aperture (High NA) EUV for future high-volume manufacturing.

Intel strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Cindy Stoddard as senior vice president and chief information officer, Robin Colwell as senior vice president of government affairs, and Annie Shea Weckesser as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. The company also announced that Craig H. Barratt, Ph.D., was appointed as an independent member of its board of directors.

The sale of $5.0 billion of Intel common stock to NVIDIA was completed, further strengthening the company's balance sheet and strategic flexibility.

Business Outlook

Intel's guidance for the first quarter of 2026 includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates as follows:

Q1 2026 GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $11.7-12.7 billion Gross margin 32.3% 34.5% Tax Rate (79)% 11% Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Intel—Diluted $(0.21) $0.00

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included below. Actual results may differ materially from Intel’s business outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. The gross margin and EPS outlooks are based on the midpoint of the revenue range.

Earnings Webcast

Intel will hold a public webcast at 2 p.m. PT today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. The live public webcast can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at www.intc.com. The corresponding earnings presentation and webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "accelerate", "achieve", "aim", "ambitions", "anticipate", "believe", "committed", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goals", "grow", "guidance", "intend", "likely", "may", "might", "milestones", "next generation", "objective", "on track", "opportunity", "outlook", "pending", "plan", "position", "possible", "potential", "predict", "progress", "ramp", "roadmap", "seek", "should", "strive", "targets", "to be", "upcoming", "will", "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding:

our business plans and strategy and anticipated benefits therefrom;

projections of our future financial performance, including future revenue, gross profits, capital expenditures and cash flows;

projected costs and yield trends;

future cash requirements, the availability , uses, sufficiency and cost of capital resources, and sources of funding, including for future capital and R&D investments and for returns to stockholders, and credit ratings expectations;

, uses, sufficiency and cost of capital resources, and sources of funding, including for future capital and R&D investments and for returns to stockholders, and credit ratings expectations; future products, services and technologies, and the expected goals, timeline, ramps, progress, availability, production, regulation and benefits of such products, services and technologies, including future process nodes and packaging technology, product roadmaps, schedules, future product architectures, expectations regarding process performance, per-watt parity and metrics, and expectations regarding product and process competitiveness;

internal and external manufacturing plans, including future internal manufacturing volumes, manufacturing expansion plans and the financing therefor, and external foundry usage;

future production capacity and product supply;

supply expectations, including regarding constraints, limitations, pricing, and industry shortages;

plans and goals related to Intel's foundry business, including with respect to anticipated customers, future manufacturing capacity and service, technology and IP offerings;

expected timing and impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions;

expected completion and impacts of restructuring activities and cost-saving or efficiency initiatives;

social and environmental performance goals, measures, strategies and results;

our anticipated growth, future market share, customer demand and trends in our businesses and operations;

projected growth and trends in markets relevant to our businesses;

anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component, substrate and foundry capacity utilization, shortages and constraints;

expectations regarding government funding, incentives, policies and priorities;

technology trends and developments, including with respect to AI;

macro environmental and economic conditions;

geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including with respect to international trade policies in areas such as tariffs and export controls, and their potential impact on our business;

tax- and accounting-related expectations;

expectations regarding our relationships with certain sanctioned parties; and

other characterizations of future events or circumstances.

Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:

the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry;

the significant, long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return;

the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies;

a potential pause or discontinuation of our pursuit of Intel 14A and other next generation leading-edge process technologies if we are unable to secure a significant external customer for Intel 14A;

alternative financing arrangements and pursuit of government grants;

the U.S. government's acquisition of significant equity interests in us;

changes in product demand and margins;

macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan and the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine;

recently elevated geopolitical tensions, volatility and uncertainty with respect to international trade policies, including tariffs and export controls, impacting our business, the markets in which we compete and the world economy;

the evolving market for products with AI capabilities;

our complex global supply chain supporting our manufacturing facilities and incorporating external foundries, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages;

product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies;

potential security vulnerabilities in our products;

increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks;

IP risks including related litigation and regulatory proceedings;

the need to attract, retain and motivate key talent;

strategic transactions and investments;

sales-related risks, including customer concentration and the use of distributors and other third parties;

our debt obligations and our ability to access sources of capital;

complex and evolving laws and regulations across many jurisdictions;

catastrophic events;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates;

changes in our effective tax rate and applicable tax regimes;

environmental, health, safety and product regulations; and

other risks and uncertainties described in this Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at www.intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Information Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts; Unaudited) Dec 27, 2025 Dec 28, 2024 Dec 27, 2025 Dec 28, 2024 Net revenue $ 13,674 $ 14,260 $ 52,853 $ 53,101 Cost of sales 8,731 8,676 34,478 35,756 Gross profit 4,943 5,584 18,375 17,345 Research and development 3,219 3,876 13,774 16,546 Marketing, general, and administrative 1,174 1,239 4,624 5,507 Restructuring and other charges (30 ) 57 2,191 6,970 Operating expenses 4,363 5,172 20,589 29,023 Operating income (loss) 580 412 (2,214 ) (11,678 ) Gains (losses) on equity investments, net (97 ) 316 514 242 Interest and other, net (145 ) (129 ) 3,257 226 Income (loss) before taxes 338 599 1,557 (11,210 ) Provision for (benefit from) taxes 671 752 1,531 8,023 Net income (loss) (333 ) (153 ) 26 (19,233 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 258 (27 ) 293 (477 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Intel $ (591 ) $ (126 ) $ (267 ) $ (18,756 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (4.38 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (4.38 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 4,856 4,319 4,530 4,280 Diluted 4,856 4,319 4,530 4,280

Other information: (In Thousands; Unaudited) Dec 27, 2025 Sep 27, 2025 Dec 28, 2024 Employees Intel1 80.1 83.3 99.5 Mobileye and other subsidiaries 5.0 5.1 5.4 NAND2 — — 4.0 Total Intel 85.1 88.4 108.9

1 Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated following the sale of 51% of its common stock on September 12, 2025. As a result, approximately 3.0 thousand Altera employees are excluded from Intel’s total employee count as of September 27, 2025 and December 27, 2025. 2 Employees of the NAND memory business, which we divested to SK hynix upon the first closing on Dec. 29, 2021, and fully deconsolidated in Q1 2022. Employees are excluded from Intel's total employee count following the completion of the second closing of the divestiture on March 27, 2025.

Intel Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Millions, Except Par Value; Unaudited) Dec 27, 2025 Dec 28, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,265 $ 8,249 Short-term investments 23,151 13,813 Accounts receivable, net 3,839 3,478 Inventories Raw materials 993 1,344 Work in process 7,840 7,432 Finished goods 2,785 3,422 11,618 12,198 Other current assets 10,815 9,586 Total current assets 63,688 47,324 Property, plant, and equipment, net 105,414 107,919 Equity investments 8,512 5,383 Goodwill 23,912 24,693 Identified intangible assets, net 2,772 3,691 Other long-term assets 7,131 7,475 Total assets $ 211,429 $ 196,485 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,882 12,556 Accrued compensation and benefits 3,990 3,343 Short-term debt 2,499 3,729 Income taxes payable 604 1,756 Other accrued liabilities 14,600 14,282 Total current liabilities 31,575 35,666 Debt 44,086 46,282 Other long-term liabilities 9,408 9,505 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and capital in excess of par value, 4,994 shares issued and outstanding (4,330 issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024) 65,185 50,949 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 113 (711 ) Retained earnings 48,983 49,032 Total Intel stockholders' equity 114,281 99,270 Non-controlling interests 12,079 5,762 Total stockholders' equity 126,360 105,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 211,429 $ 196,485

Intel Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended (In Millions; Unaudited) Dec 27, 2025 Dec 28, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 8,249 $ 7,079 Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income (loss) 26 (19,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,757 9,951 Share-based compensation 2,434 3,410 Restructuring and other charges 476 3,491 Amortization of intangibles 949 1,428 (Gains) losses on equity investments, net (514 ) (246 ) Mark-to-market (gains) losses on Escrowed Shares1 1,796 — (Gains) losses on divestitures (5,323 ) — Deferred taxes 328 6,132 Impairments and net (gain) loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment 515 2,252 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (449 ) (75 ) Inventories (138 ) (1,105 ) Accounts payable 297 634 Accrued compensation and benefits 788 (218 ) Income taxes (995 ) (356 ) Other assets and liabilities (1,250 ) 2,223 Total adjustments 9,671 27,521 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 9,697 8,288 Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (14,646 ) (23,944 ) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 1,577 1,936 Purchases of short-term investments (24,319 ) (37,940 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 15,387 41,463 Sales of equity investments 671 1,047 Proceeds from divestitures, net 6,157 — Other investing 352 (818 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (14,821 ) (18,256 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities: Issuance of commercial paper, net of issuance costs 3,493 7,349 Repayment of commercial paper (3,493 ) (7,349 ) Partner contributions 5,108 12,714 Net proceeds from sales of subsidiary shares 921 — Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,026 ) (1,178 ) Issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 2,975 Repayment of debt (3,750 ) (2,288 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity incentive plans 771 987 Net proceeds attributed to common stock and warrants issued, and Escrowed Shares1 12,706 — Restricted stock unit withholdings (423 ) (631 ) Payment of dividends to stockholders — (1,599 ) Other financing (720 ) 158 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 11,587 11,138 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,463 1,170 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 14,712 $ 8,249

1Escrowed Shares refer to shares of Intel common stock held in escrow to be released to the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) as we perform and receive cash proceeds in connection with our CHIPS Act Secure Enclave agreement with the U.S. Government.

Intel Corporation Supplemental Operating Segment Results Three Months Ended (In Millions; Unaudited) Dec 27, 2025 Intel Products CCG DCAI Total Intel Products Intel Foundry All Other1 Corporate Unallocated Intersegment Eliminations Total Consolidated Revenue $ 8,193 $ 4,737 $ 12,930 $ 4,507 $ 574 $ — $ (4,337 ) $ 13,674 Cost of sales and operating expenses 5,984 3,487 9,471 7,016 582 721 (4,696 ) 13,094 Operating income (loss) $ 2,209 $ 1,250 $ 3,459 $ (2,509 ) $ (8 ) $ (721 ) $ 359 $ 580

