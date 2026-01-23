Intel Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire
News Summary



  • Fourth-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year (YoY). Full-year revenue was $52.9 billion, flat YoY. YoY comparisons have not been adjusted for the deconsolidation of Altera in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Fourth-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.12); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.15. Full-year EPS attributable to Intel was $(0.06); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.42.
  • Forecasting first-quarter 2026 revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion; expecting first-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $(0.21) and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.00.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

“Our conviction in the essential role of CPUs in the AI era continues to grow,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “We delivered a solid finish to the year and made progress on our journey to build a new Intel. The introduction of our first products on Intel 18A – the most advanced process technology developed and manufactured in the United States – marks an important milestone, and we’re working aggressively to grow supply to meet strong customer demand. Our priorities are clear: sharpen execution, reinvigorate engineering excellence, and fully capitalize on the vast opportunity AI presents across all of our businesses.”

"We exceeded Q4 expectations across revenue, gross margin, and EPS even as we navigated industry-wide supply shortages,” said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. “We expect our available supply to be at its lowest level in Q1 before improving in Q2 and beyond. Demand fundamentals across our core markets remain healthy as the rapid adoption of AI reinforces the importance of the x86 ecosystem as the world’s most widely deployed high-performance compute architecture.”

Q4 2025 Financial Results

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

vs. Q4 2024

 

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

vs. Q4 2024

Revenue ($B)

$13.7

$14.3

down 4%

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

36.1%

39.2%

down 3.1 ppts

 

37.9%

42.1%

down 4.2 ppts

R&D and MG&A ($B)

$4.4

$5.1

down 14%

 

$4.0

$4.6

down 14%

Operating margin (loss)

4.2%

2.9%

up 1.3 ppts

 

8.8%

9.6%

down 0.8 ppts

Tax rate

198.5%

125.5%

up 73 ppts

 

12.0%

13.0%

down 1.0 ppt

Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B)

$(0.6)

$(0.1)

n/m*

 

$0.8

$0.6

up 35%

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted

$(0.12)

$(0.03)

n/m*

 

$0.15

$0.13

up 15%

Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below.

*Not meaningful

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $4.3 billion in cash from operations.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

2025

2024

vs. 2024

 

2025

2024

vs. 2024

Revenue ($B)

$52.9

$53.1

flat

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

34.8%

32.7%

up 2.1 ppts

 

36.7%

36.0%

up 0.7 ppts

R&D and MG&A ($B)

$18.4

$22.1

down 17%

 

$16.5

$19.4

down 15%

Operating margin (loss)

(4.2)%

(22.0)%

up 17.8 ppts

 

5.5%

(0.5)%

up 6.0 ppts

Tax rate

98.3%

71.6%

up 26.7 ppts

 

12.0%

13.0%

down 1.0 ppt

Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B)

$(0.3)

$(18.8)

n/m*

 

$1.9

$(0.6)

n/m*

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted

$(0.06)

$(4.38)

n/m*

 

$0.42

$(0.13)

n/m*

Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below.

*Not meaningful

For the full year, the company generated $9.7 billion in cash from operations.

Business Unit Summary

In the first quarter of 2025, the company made an organizational change to integrate the Network and Edge Group (NEX) into CCG and DCAI and modified Intel's segment reporting to align to this and certain other business reorganizations. All prior-period segment data has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the way Intel's chief operating decision maker internally receives information and manages and monitors the company's operating segment performance. Effective September 12, 2025, Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated from Intel's consolidated financial statements following the closing of the sale of 51% of Altera's issued and outstanding common stock. Altera's financial results of operations were included in Intel's consolidated financial results and its "all other" business unit category for all periods presented through September 11, 2025. There are no changes to Intel's consolidated financial statements for any prior periods.

Business Unit Revenue and Trends

 

Q4 20251

 

vs. Q4 2024

 

20251

 

vs. 2024

Intel Products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Client Computing Group (CCG)

 

$8.2 billion

 

down

7%

 

$32.2 billion

 

down

3%

Data Center and AI (DCAI)

 

4.7 billion

 

up

9%

 

16.9 billion

 

up

5%

Total Intel Products revenue

 

12.9 billion

 

down

1%

 

49.1 billion

 

down

1%

Intel Foundry

 

4.5 billion

 

up

4%

 

17.8 billion

 

up

3%

All other

 

0.6 billion

 

down

48%

 

3.6 billion

 

down

1%

Intersegment eliminations

 

(4.3) billion

 

 

 

 

(17.7) billion

 

 

 

Total net revenue

 

$13.7 billion

 

down

4%

 

$52.9 billion

 

flat

 

1 Operating segment revenues include intersegment transactions and are presented as actual and rounded; as a result, totals may not sum.

Business Highlights

  • Intel unveiled the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor family, the company's first AI PC platform built on the Intel 18A process technology, designed and manufactured in the United States. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to power more than 200 designs from leading, global original equipment manufacturers, spanning premium to mainstream laptops, gaming handhelds, robotics, and industrial edge devices. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to be the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered.
  • Intel and Cisco announced a collaboration on an integrated platform for distributed AI workloads. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 system-on-chip (SoC), Cisco Unified Edge brings compute, networking, storage, and security closer to where data is generated, enabling real-time AI inferencing and agentic workloads at the edge. Intel also centralized its Data Center and AI businesses under Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, ensuring tight coordination across CPUs, GPUs and platform strategy.
  • Intel 18A ramped to high-volume manufacturing in Arizona and Oregon, reinforcing Intel’s position as the only company undertaking research, design and development of leading-edge and next generation semiconductor manufacturing technologies, as well as the high volume manufacturing of logic semiconductors utilizing leading-edge nodes in the U.S. Intel Foundry and ASML have demonstrated technical viability of the most advanced lithography scanner available in delivering improved accuracy and productivity that positions High Numerical Aperture (High NA) EUV for future high-volume manufacturing.
  • Intel strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Cindy Stoddard as senior vice president and chief information officer, Robin Colwell as senior vice president of government affairs, and Annie Shea Weckesser as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. The company also announced that Craig H. Barratt, Ph.D., was appointed as an independent member of its board of directors.
  • The sale of $5.0 billion of Intel common stock to NVIDIA was completed, further strengthening the company's balance sheet and strategic flexibility.

Business Outlook

Intel's guidance for the first quarter of 2026 includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates as follows:

Q1 2026

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Revenue

 

$11.7-12.7 billion

 

 

Gross margin

 

32.3%

 

34.5%

Tax Rate

 

(79)%

 

11%

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Intel—Diluted

 

$(0.21)

 

$0.00

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included below. Actual results may differ materially from Intel’s business outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. The gross margin and EPS outlooks are based on the midpoint of the revenue range.

Earnings Webcast

Intel will hold a public webcast at 2 p.m. PT today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. The live public webcast can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at www.intc.com. The corresponding earnings presentation and webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "accelerate", "achieve", "aim", "ambitions", "anticipate", "believe", "committed", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goals", "grow", "guidance", "intend", "likely", "may", "might", "milestones", "next generation", "objective", "on track", "opportunity", "outlook", "pending", "plan", "position", "possible", "potential", "predict", "progress", "ramp", "roadmap", "seek", "should", "strive", "targets", "to be", "upcoming", "will", "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding:

  • our business plans and strategy and anticipated benefits therefrom;
  • projections of our future financial performance, including future revenue, gross profits, capital expenditures and cash flows;
  • projected costs and yield trends;
  • future cash requirements, the availability, uses, sufficiency and cost of capital resources, and sources of funding, including for future capital and R&D investments and for returns to stockholders, and credit ratings expectations;
  • future products, services and technologies, and the expected goals, timeline, ramps, progress, availability, production, regulation and benefits of such products, services and technologies, including future process nodes and packaging technology, product roadmaps, schedules, future product architectures, expectations regarding process performance, per-watt parity and metrics, and expectations regarding product and process competitiveness;
  • internal and external manufacturing plans, including future internal manufacturing volumes, manufacturing expansion plans and the financing therefor, and external foundry usage;
  • future production capacity and product supply;
  • supply expectations, including regarding constraints, limitations, pricing, and industry shortages;
  • plans and goals related to Intel's foundry business, including with respect to anticipated customers, future manufacturing capacity and service, technology and IP offerings;
  • expected timing and impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions;
  • expected completion and impacts of restructuring activities and cost-saving or efficiency initiatives;
  • social and environmental performance goals, measures, strategies and results;
  • our anticipated growth, future market share, customer demand and trends in our businesses and operations;
  • projected growth and trends in markets relevant to our businesses;
  • anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component, substrate and foundry capacity utilization, shortages and constraints;
  • expectations regarding government funding, incentives, policies and priorities;
  • technology trends and developments, including with respect to AI;
  • macro environmental and economic conditions;
  • geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including with respect to international trade policies in areas such as tariffs and export controls, and their potential impact on our business;
  • tax- and accounting-related expectations;
  • expectations regarding our relationships with certain sanctioned parties; and
  • other characterizations of future events or circumstances.

Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:

  • the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry;
  • the significant, long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return;
  • the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies;
  • a potential pause or discontinuation of our pursuit of Intel 14A and other next generation leading-edge process technologies if we are unable to secure a significant external customer for Intel 14A;
  • alternative financing arrangements and pursuit of government grants;
  • the U.S. government's acquisition of significant equity interests in us;
  • changes in product demand and margins;
  • macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan and the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine;
  • recently elevated geopolitical tensions, volatility and uncertainty with respect to international trade policies, including tariffs and export controls, impacting our business, the markets in which we compete and the world economy;
  • the evolving market for products with AI capabilities;
  • our complex global supply chain supporting our manufacturing facilities and incorporating external foundries, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages;
  • product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies;
  • potential security vulnerabilities in our products;
  • increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks;
  • IP risks including related litigation and regulatory proceedings;
  • the need to attract, retain and motivate key talent;
  • strategic transactions and investments;
  • sales-related risks, including customer concentration and the use of distributors and other third parties;
  • our debt obligations and our ability to access sources of capital;
  • complex and evolving laws and regulations across many jurisdictions;
  • catastrophic events;
  • fluctuations in currency exchange rates;
  • changes in our effective tax rate and applicable tax regimes;
  • environmental, health, safety and product regulations; and
  • other risks and uncertainties described in this Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at www.intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Information

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts; Unaudited)

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

Dec 28, 2024

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

Dec 28, 2024

Net revenue

 

$

13,674

 

 

$

14,260

 

 

$

52,853

 

 

$

53,101

 

Cost of sales

 

 

8,731

 

 

 

8,676

 

 

 

34,478

 

 

 

35,756

 

Gross profit

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

5,584

 

 

 

18,375

 

 

 

17,345

 

Research and development

 

 

3,219

 

 

 

3,876

 

 

 

13,774

 

 

 

16,546

 

Marketing, general, and administrative

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

5,507

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

(30

)

 

 

57

 

 

 

2,191

 

 

 

6,970

 

Operating expenses

 

 

4,363

 

 

 

5,172

 

 

 

20,589

 

 

 

29,023

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

580

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

(2,214

)

 

 

(11,678

)

Gains (losses) on equity investments, net

 

 

(97

)

 

 

316

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

242

 

Interest and other, net

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

3,257

 

 

 

226

 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

 

338

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

1,557

 

 

 

(11,210

)

Provision for (benefit from) taxes

 

 

671

 

 

 

752

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

8,023

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(333

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

(19,233

)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

258

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

293

 

 

 

(477

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Intel

 

$

(591

)

 

$

(126

)

 

$

(267

)

 

$

(18,756

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—basic

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(4.38

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(4.38

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

4,319

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

4,280

 

Diluted

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

4,319

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

4,280

 

Other information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In Thousands; Unaudited)

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

Sep 27, 2025

 

Dec 28, 2024

Employees

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intel1

 

80.1

 

83.3

 

99.5

Mobileye and other subsidiaries

 

5.0

 

5.1

 

5.4

NAND2

 

 

 

4.0

Total Intel

 

85.1

 

88.4

 

108.9

1

Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated following the sale of 51% of its common stock on September 12, 2025. As a result, approximately 3.0 thousand Altera employees are excluded from Intel’s total employee count as of September 27, 2025 and December 27, 2025.

2

Employees of the NAND memory business, which we divested to SK hynix upon the first closing on Dec. 29, 2021, and fully deconsolidated in Q1 2022. Employees are excluded from Intel's total employee count following the completion of the second closing of the divestiture on March 27, 2025.

Intel Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Millions, Except Par Value; Unaudited)

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

Dec 28, 2024

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

14,265

 

$

8,249

 

Short-term investments

 

 

23,151

 

 

13,813

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,839

 

 

3,478

 

Inventories

 

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

 

993

 

 

1,344

 

Work in process

 

 

7,840

 

 

7,432

 

Finished goods

 

 

2,785

 

 

3,422

 

 

 

 

11,618

 

 

12,198

 

Other current assets

 

 

10,815

 

 

9,586

 

Total current assets

 

 

63,688

 

 

47,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

105,414

 

 

107,919

 

Equity investments

 

 

8,512

 

 

5,383

 

Goodwill

 

 

23,912

 

 

24,693

 

Identified intangible assets, net

 

 

2,772

 

 

3,691

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

7,131

 

 

7,475

 

Total assets

 

$

211,429

 

$

196,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

9,882

 

 

12,556

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

3,990

 

 

3,343

 

Short-term debt

 

 

2,499

 

 

3,729

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

604

 

 

1,756

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

14,600

 

 

14,282

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

31,575

 

 

35,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt

 

 

44,086

 

 

46,282

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

9,408

 

 

9,505

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock and capital in excess of par value, 4,994 shares issued and outstanding (4,330 issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024)

 

 

65,185

 

 

50,949

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

113

 

 

(711

)

Retained earnings

 

 

48,983

 

 

49,032

 

Total Intel stockholders' equity

 

 

114,281

 

 

99,270

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

12,079

 

 

5,762

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

126,360

 

 

105,032

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

211,429

 

$

196,485

 

Intel Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

(In Millions; Unaudited)

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

Dec 28, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

$

8,249

 

 

$

7,079

 

Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

26

 

 

 

(19,233

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

10,757

 

 

 

9,951

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,434

 

 

 

3,410

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

476

 

 

 

3,491

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

949

 

 

 

1,428

 

(Gains) losses on equity investments, net

 

 

(514

)

 

 

(246

)

Mark-to-market (gains) losses on Escrowed Shares1

 

 

1,796

 

 

 

 

(Gains) losses on divestitures

 

 

(5,323

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

328

 

 

 

6,132

 

Impairments and net (gain) loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment

 

 

515

 

 

 

2,252

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(75

)

Inventories

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(1,105

)

Accounts payable

 

 

297

 

 

 

634

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

788

 

 

 

(218

)

Income taxes

 

 

(995

)

 

 

(356

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

2,223

 

Total adjustments

 

 

9,671

 

 

 

27,521

 

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

 

9,697

 

 

 

8,288

 

Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

 

(14,646

)

 

 

(23,944

)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

 

 

1,577

 

 

 

1,936

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

(24,319

)

 

 

(37,940

)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

 

15,387

 

 

 

41,463

 

Sales of equity investments

 

 

671

 

 

 

1,047

 

Proceeds from divestitures, net

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

 

Other investing

 

 

352

 

 

 

(818

)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

 

(14,821

)

 

 

(18,256

)

Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Issuance of commercial paper, net of issuance costs

 

 

3,493

 

 

 

7,349

 

Repayment of commercial paper

 

 

(3,493

)

 

 

(7,349

)

Partner contributions

 

 

5,108

 

 

 

12,714

 

Net proceeds from sales of subsidiary shares

 

 

921

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

 

(3,026

)

 

 

(1,178

)

Issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

2,975

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

(3,750

)

 

 

(2,288

)

Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity incentive plans

 

 

771

 

 

 

987

 

Net proceeds attributed to common stock and warrants issued, and Escrowed Shares1

 

 

12,706

 

 

 

 

Restricted stock unit withholdings

 

 

(423

)

 

 

(631

)

Payment of dividends to stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

(1,599

)

Other financing

 

 

(720

)

 

 

158

 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

 

11,587

 

 

 

11,138

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

6,463

 

 

 

1,170

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

14,712

 

 

$

8,249

 

1Escrowed Shares refer to shares of Intel common stock held in escrow to be released to the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) as we perform and receive cash proceeds in connection with our CHIPS Act Secure Enclave agreement with the U.S. Government.

 

Intel Corporation

Supplemental Operating Segment Results

 

 

Three Months Ended

(In Millions; Unaudited)

 

Dec 27, 2025

 

 

Intel Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CCG

 

DCAI

 

Total Intel Products

 

Intel Foundry

 

All Other1

 

Corporate Unallocated

 

Intersegment Eliminations

 

Total Consolidated

Revenue

 

$

8,193

 

$

4,737

 

$

12,930

 

$

4,507

 

 

$

574

 

 

$

 

 

$

(4,337

)

 

$

13,674

Cost of sales and operating expenses

 

 

5,984

 

 

3,487

 

 

9,471

 

 

7,016

 

 

 

582

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

(4,696

)

 

 

13,094

Operating income (loss)

 

$

2,209

 

$

1,250

 

$

3,459

 

$

(2,509

)

 

$

(8

)

 

$

(721

)

 

$

359

 

 

$

580


