Intel Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

- Fourth-quarter revenue was $13.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year (YoY). Full-year revenue was $52.9 billion, flat YoY. YoY comparisons have not been adjusted for the deconsolidation of Altera in the third quarter of 2025.
- Fourth-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.12); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.15. Full-year EPS attributable to Intel was $(0.06); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.42.
- Forecasting first-quarter 2026 revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion; expecting first-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $(0.21) and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.00.
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.
“Our conviction in the essential role of CPUs in the AI era continues to grow,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “We delivered a solid finish to the year and made progress on our journey to build a new Intel. The introduction of our first products on Intel 18A – the most advanced process technology developed and manufactured in the United States – marks an important milestone, and we’re working aggressively to grow supply to meet strong customer demand. Our priorities are clear: sharpen execution, reinvigorate engineering excellence, and fully capitalize on the vast opportunity AI presents across all of our businesses.”
"We exceeded Q4 expectations across revenue, gross margin, and EPS even as we navigated industry-wide supply shortages,” said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. “We expect our available supply to be at its lowest level in Q1 before improving in Q2 and beyond. Demand fundamentals across our core markets remain healthy as the rapid adoption of AI reinforces the importance of the x86 ecosystem as the world’s most widely deployed high-performance compute architecture.”
Q4 2025 Financial Results
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
vs. Q4 2024
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
vs. Q4 2024
Revenue ($B)
$13.7
$14.3
down 4%
Gross margin
36.1%
39.2%
down 3.1 ppts
37.9%
42.1%
down 4.2 ppts
R&D and MG&A ($B)
$4.4
$5.1
down 14%
$4.0
$4.6
down 14%
Operating margin (loss)
4.2%
2.9%
up 1.3 ppts
8.8%
9.6%
down 0.8 ppts
Tax rate
198.5%
125.5%
up 73 ppts
12.0%
13.0%
down 1.0 ppt
Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B)
$(0.6)
$(0.1)
n/m*
$0.8
$0.6
up 35%
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted
$(0.12)
$(0.03)
n/m*
$0.15
$0.13
up 15%
Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below.
*Not meaningful
In the fourth quarter, the company generated $4.3 billion in cash from operations.
Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
GAAP
Non-GAAP
2025
2024
vs. 2024
2025
2024
vs. 2024
Revenue ($B)
$52.9
$53.1
flat
Gross margin
34.8%
32.7%
up 2.1 ppts
36.7%
36.0%
up 0.7 ppts
R&D and MG&A ($B)
$18.4
$22.1
down 17%
$16.5
$19.4
down 15%
Operating margin (loss)
(4.2)%
(22.0)%
up 17.8 ppts
5.5%
(0.5)%
up 6.0 ppts
Tax rate
98.3%
71.6%
up 26.7 ppts
12.0%
13.0%
down 1.0 ppt
Net income (loss) attributable to Intel ($B)
$(0.3)
$(18.8)
n/m*
$1.9
$(0.6)
n/m*
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted
$(0.06)
$(4.38)
n/m*
$0.42
$(0.13)
n/m*
Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below.
*Not meaningful
For the full year, the company generated $9.7 billion in cash from operations.
Business Unit Summary
In the first quarter of 2025, the company made an organizational change to integrate the Network and Edge Group (NEX) into CCG and DCAI and modified Intel's segment reporting to align to this and certain other business reorganizations. All prior-period segment data has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the way Intel's chief operating decision maker internally receives information and manages and monitors the company's operating segment performance. Effective September 12, 2025, Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated from Intel's consolidated financial statements following the closing of the sale of 51% of Altera's issued and outstanding common stock. Altera's financial results of operations were included in Intel's consolidated financial results and its "all other" business unit category for all periods presented through September 11, 2025. There are no changes to Intel's consolidated financial statements for any prior periods.
Business Unit Revenue and Trends
Q4 20251
vs. Q4 2024
20251
vs. 2024
Intel Products:
Client Computing Group (CCG)
$8.2 billion
down
7%
$32.2 billion
down
3%
Data Center and AI (DCAI)
4.7 billion
up
9%
16.9 billion
up
5%
Total Intel Products revenue
12.9 billion
down
1%
49.1 billion
down
1%
Intel Foundry
4.5 billion
up
4%
17.8 billion
up
3%
All other
0.6 billion
down
48%
3.6 billion
down
1%
Intersegment eliminations
(4.3) billion
(17.7) billion
Total net revenue
$13.7 billion
down
4%
$52.9 billion
flat
1 Operating segment revenues include intersegment transactions and are presented as actual and rounded; as a result, totals may not sum.
Business Highlights
- Intel unveiled the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor family, the company's first AI PC platform built on the Intel 18A process technology, designed and manufactured in the United States. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to power more than 200 designs from leading, global original equipment manufacturers, spanning premium to mainstream laptops, gaming handhelds, robotics, and industrial edge devices. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is expected to be the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered.
- Intel and Cisco announced a collaboration on an integrated platform for distributed AI workloads. Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 system-on-chip (SoC), Cisco Unified Edge brings compute, networking, storage, and security closer to where data is generated, enabling real-time AI inferencing and agentic workloads at the edge. Intel also centralized its Data Center and AI businesses under Kevork Kechichian, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group, ensuring tight coordination across CPUs, GPUs and platform strategy.
- Intel 18A ramped to high-volume manufacturing in Arizona and Oregon, reinforcing Intel’s position as the only company undertaking research, design and development of leading-edge and next generation semiconductor manufacturing technologies, as well as the high volume manufacturing of logic semiconductors utilizing leading-edge nodes in the U.S. Intel Foundry and ASML have demonstrated technical viability of the most advanced lithography scanner available in delivering improved accuracy and productivity that positions High Numerical Aperture (High NA) EUV for future high-volume manufacturing.
- Intel strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Cindy Stoddard as senior vice president and chief information officer, Robin Colwell as senior vice president of government affairs, and Annie Shea Weckesser as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. The company also announced that Craig H. Barratt, Ph.D., was appointed as an independent member of its board of directors.
- The sale of $5.0 billion of Intel common stock to NVIDIA was completed, further strengthening the company's balance sheet and strategic flexibility.
Business Outlook
Intel's guidance for the first quarter of 2026 includes both GAAP and non-GAAP estimates as follows:
Q1 2026
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$11.7-12.7 billion
Gross margin
32.3%
34.5%
Tax Rate
(79)%
11%
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Intel—Diluted
$(0.21)
$0.00
Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included below. Actual results may differ materially from Intel’s business outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. The gross margin and EPS outlooks are based on the midpoint of the revenue range.
Earnings Webcast
Intel will hold a public webcast at 2 p.m. PT today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. The live public webcast can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at www.intc.com. The corresponding earnings presentation and webcast replay will also be available on the site.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "accelerate", "achieve", "aim", "ambitions", "anticipate", "believe", "committed", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goals", "grow", "guidance", "intend", "likely", "may", "might", "milestones", "next generation", "objective", "on track", "opportunity", "outlook", "pending", "plan", "position", "possible", "potential", "predict", "progress", "ramp", "roadmap", "seek", "should", "strive", "targets", "to be", "upcoming", "will", "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding:
- our business plans and strategy and anticipated benefits therefrom;
- projections of our future financial performance, including future revenue, gross profits, capital expenditures and cash flows;
- projected costs and yield trends;
- future cash requirements, the availability, uses, sufficiency and cost of capital resources, and sources of funding, including for future capital and R&D investments and for returns to stockholders, and credit ratings expectations;
- future products, services and technologies, and the expected goals, timeline, ramps, progress, availability, production, regulation and benefits of such products, services and technologies, including future process nodes and packaging technology, product roadmaps, schedules, future product architectures, expectations regarding process performance, per-watt parity and metrics, and expectations regarding product and process competitiveness;
- internal and external manufacturing plans, including future internal manufacturing volumes, manufacturing expansion plans and the financing therefor, and external foundry usage;
- future production capacity and product supply;
- supply expectations, including regarding constraints, limitations, pricing, and industry shortages;
- plans and goals related to Intel's foundry business, including with respect to anticipated customers, future manufacturing capacity and service, technology and IP offerings;
- expected timing and impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other significant transactions;
- expected completion and impacts of restructuring activities and cost-saving or efficiency initiatives;
- social and environmental performance goals, measures, strategies and results;
- our anticipated growth, future market share, customer demand and trends in our businesses and operations;
- projected growth and trends in markets relevant to our businesses;
- anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component, substrate and foundry capacity utilization, shortages and constraints;
- expectations regarding government funding, incentives, policies and priorities;
- technology trends and developments, including with respect to AI;
- macro environmental and economic conditions;
- geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including with respect to international trade policies in areas such as tariffs and export controls, and their potential impact on our business;
- tax- and accounting-related expectations;
- expectations regarding our relationships with certain sanctioned parties; and
- other characterizations of future events or circumstances.
Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:
- the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry;
- the significant, long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return;
- the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies;
- a potential pause or discontinuation of our pursuit of Intel 14A and other next generation leading-edge process technologies if we are unable to secure a significant external customer for Intel 14A;
- alternative financing arrangements and pursuit of government grants;
- the U.S. government's acquisition of significant equity interests in us;
- changes in product demand and margins;
- macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan and the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine;
- recently elevated geopolitical tensions, volatility and uncertainty with respect to international trade policies, including tariffs and export controls, impacting our business, the markets in which we compete and the world economy;
- the evolving market for products with AI capabilities;
- our complex global supply chain supporting our manufacturing facilities and incorporating external foundries, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages;
- product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies;
- potential security vulnerabilities in our products;
- increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks;
- IP risks including related litigation and regulatory proceedings;
- the need to attract, retain and motivate key talent;
- strategic transactions and investments;
- sales-related risks, including customer concentration and the use of distributors and other third parties;
- our debt obligations and our ability to access sources of capital;
- complex and evolving laws and regulations across many jurisdictions;
- catastrophic events;
- fluctuations in currency exchange rates;
- changes in our effective tax rate and applicable tax regimes;
- environmental, health, safety and product regulations; and
- other risks and uncertainties described in this Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC.
Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.
Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.
About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at www.intel.com.
© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Intel Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Information
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts; Unaudited)
Dec 27, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 27, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Net revenue
$
13,674
$
14,260
$
52,853
$
53,101
Cost of sales
8,731
8,676
34,478
35,756
Gross profit
4,943
5,584
18,375
17,345
Research and development
3,219
3,876
13,774
16,546
Marketing, general, and administrative
1,174
1,239
4,624
5,507
Restructuring and other charges
(30
)
57
2,191
6,970
Operating expenses
4,363
5,172
20,589
29,023
Operating income (loss)
580
412
(2,214
)
(11,678
)
Gains (losses) on equity investments, net
(97
)
316
514
242
Interest and other, net
(145
)
(129
)
3,257
226
Income (loss) before taxes
338
599
1,557
(11,210
)
Provision for (benefit from) taxes
671
752
1,531
8,023
Net income (loss)
(333
)
(153
)
26
(19,233
)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
258
(27
)
293
(477
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Intel
$
(591
)
$
(126
)
$
(267
)
$
(18,756
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—basic
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(4.38
)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Intel—diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(4.38
)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
4,856
4,319
4,530
4,280
Diluted
4,856
4,319
4,530
4,280
Other information:
(In Thousands; Unaudited)
Dec 27, 2025
Sep 27, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Employees
Intel1
80.1
83.3
99.5
Mobileye and other subsidiaries
5.0
5.1
5.4
NAND2
—
—
4.0
Total Intel
85.1
88.4
108.9
1
Altera, previously a wholly owned subsidiary, was deconsolidated following the sale of 51% of its common stock on September 12, 2025. As a result, approximately 3.0 thousand Altera employees are excluded from Intel’s total employee count as of September 27, 2025 and December 27, 2025.
2
Employees of the NAND memory business, which we divested to SK hynix upon the first closing on Dec. 29, 2021, and fully deconsolidated in Q1 2022. Employees are excluded from Intel's total employee count following the completion of the second closing of the divestiture on March 27, 2025.
Intel Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Millions, Except Par Value; Unaudited)
Dec 27, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,265
$
8,249
Short-term investments
23,151
13,813
Accounts receivable, net
3,839
3,478
Inventories
Raw materials
993
1,344
Work in process
7,840
7,432
Finished goods
2,785
3,422
11,618
12,198
Other current assets
10,815
9,586
Total current assets
63,688
47,324
Property, plant, and equipment, net
105,414
107,919
Equity investments
8,512
5,383
Goodwill
23,912
24,693
Identified intangible assets, net
2,772
3,691
Other long-term assets
7,131
7,475
Total assets
$
211,429
$
196,485
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
9,882
12,556
Accrued compensation and benefits
3,990
3,343
Short-term debt
2,499
3,729
Income taxes payable
604
1,756
Other accrued liabilities
14,600
14,282
Total current liabilities
31,575
35,666
Debt
44,086
46,282
Other long-term liabilities
9,408
9,505
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and capital in excess of par value, 4,994 shares issued and outstanding (4,330 issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024)
65,185
50,949
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
113
(711
)
Retained earnings
48,983
49,032
Total Intel stockholders' equity
114,281
99,270
Non-controlling interests
12,079
5,762
Total stockholders' equity
126,360
105,032
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
211,429
$
196,485
Intel Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve Months Ended
(In Millions; Unaudited)
Dec 27, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
8,249
$
7,079
Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities:
Net income (loss)
26
(19,233
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
10,757
9,951
Share-based compensation
2,434
3,410
Restructuring and other charges
476
3,491
Amortization of intangibles
949
1,428
(Gains) losses on equity investments, net
(514
)
(246
)
Mark-to-market (gains) losses on Escrowed Shares1
1,796
—
(Gains) losses on divestitures
(5,323
)
—
Deferred taxes
328
6,132
Impairments and net (gain) loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment
515
2,252
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(449
)
(75
)
Inventories
(138
)
(1,105
)
Accounts payable
297
634
Accrued compensation and benefits
788
(218
)
Income taxes
(995
)
(356
)
Other assets and liabilities
(1,250
)
2,223
Total adjustments
9,671
27,521
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
9,697
8,288
Cash flows provided by (used for) investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(14,646
)
(23,944
)
Proceeds from capital-related government incentives
1,577
1,936
Purchases of short-term investments
(24,319
)
(37,940
)
Maturities and sales of short-term investments
15,387
41,463
Sales of equity investments
671
1,047
Proceeds from divestitures, net
6,157
—
Other investing
352
(818
)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(14,821
)
(18,256
)
Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities:
Issuance of commercial paper, net of issuance costs
3,493
7,349
Repayment of commercial paper
(3,493
)
(7,349
)
Partner contributions
5,108
12,714
Net proceeds from sales of subsidiary shares
921
—
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(3,026
)
(1,178
)
Issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs
—
2,975
Repayment of debt
(3,750
)
(2,288
)
Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity incentive plans
771
987
Net proceeds attributed to common stock and warrants issued, and Escrowed Shares1
12,706
—
Restricted stock unit withholdings
(423
)
(631
)
Payment of dividends to stockholders
—
(1,599
)
Other financing
(720
)
158
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
11,587
11,138
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,463
1,170
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
14,712
$
8,249
1Escrowed Shares refer to shares of Intel common stock held in escrow to be released to the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) as we perform and receive cash proceeds in connection with our CHIPS Act Secure Enclave agreement with the U.S. Government.
Intel Corporation
Supplemental Operating Segment Results
Three Months Ended
(In Millions; Unaudited)
Dec 27, 2025
Intel Products
CCG
DCAI
Total Intel Products
Intel Foundry
All Other1
Corporate Unallocated
Intersegment Eliminations
Total Consolidated
Revenue
$
8,193
$
4,737
$
12,930
$
4,507
$
574
$
—
$
(4,337
)
$
13,674
Cost of sales and operating expenses
5,984
3,487
9,471
7,016
582
721
(4,696
)
13,094
Operating income (loss)
$
2,209
$
1,250
$
3,459
$
(2,509
)
$
(8
)
$
(721
)
$
359
$
580
