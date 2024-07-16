Intel Launches Its First US Apprenticeship for Manufacturing Facility Technicians

The program will train facility technician apprentices over the next five years in Arizona.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s New: Intel is launching its first U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians in Arizona in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, the SEMI Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD) and Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. The company plans to train facility technician apprentices over the next five years. Selected apprentices will be full-time Intel employees on day one and will earn a certificate and college credit upon successful completion of the one-year program.





“ Facility technicians are responsible for the setup, maintenance and performance of the complex machinery used to build semiconductors. There is a very small pool of trained applicants with this specific skill set. Intel’s new apprenticeship program addresses this challenge by providing hands-on training in our fabs, expanding the semiconductor talent pipeline to help meet the workforce demand of the future.”



–Christy Pambianchi, Intel chief people officer

Why It Matters: Traditional recruiting methods alone are not enough to meet the growing demand for skilled semiconductor technicians. According to SIA, the semiconductor industry is expected to add nearly 115,000 jobs by 2030, and roughly 58% of these new jobs risk going unfilled. Of these unfilled jobs, 39% are projected to involve technician roles, most of which require certificates or two-year degrees.

Apprenticeships offer a practical and effective way to train individuals for these roles, benefiting both individuals and organizations. Apprentices gain valuable skills, experience and industry-specific knowledge, leading to improved career opportunities and contributing to a more skilled and competitive workforce. Apprenticeships are a way to attract diverse talent with greater-than-average retention, with 90% of apprentices staying with their employer after program completion.

How It Works: The one-year program will involve a mix of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Participants will be hired as Intel employees as they learn the core competencies needed for facility technician roles, including hand-tool basics with mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and vacuum systems; electrical basics and electronics; handling of chemicals and gases; and communications skills, problem solving and critical thinking. Intel’s apprenticeship program provides more technical skills than other opportunities within the industry, focusing on hands-on skills in gas and chemical facility training.

About Additional Workforce Development Efforts: This is one of several commitments Intel has made to workforce development, investing more than $250 million in academic collaborations over the past five years. Intel continues to partner with community colleges and nonprofits in Arizona and Oregon through the two-week Quick Start pilot program and in New Mexico with a one- or two-term Mechatronics certificate program. All aim to support the semiconductor industry’s growing employment needs and spark interest in new career pathways among under-resourced communities.

In Ohio, Intel is working with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges’ Semiconductor Collaboration network to launch programs and career pathways that aim to meet the demands of the semiconductor sector, foster economic development and provide accessible education across the state.

Additionally, Intel’s AI for Workforce Program is a first-of-its-kind community college program offered free to participating schools. It provides more than 600 hours of artificial intelligence (AI) content, professional training for faculty and implementation guidance.

What’s Next: Intel will continue to prioritize workforce development initiatives that create inclusive pathways, improve people’s lives and enable the company to create life-changing technology. With proposed CHIPS and Science Act funding, Intel hopes to expand the new apprenticeship program to its other U.S. sites.

More Context: Visit Intel.com/jobs for all current job openings. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a GED certificate or equivalent work experience.

Even More Context: Two members of Intel’s Fresh Start program discuss training opportunities. (Video)

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Patricia Oliverio



1-408-623-0411



patricia.oliverio@intel.com