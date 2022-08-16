Integral Group and Ross & Baruzzini Come Together Under New Brand, Introba, to Meet Increasing Global Demand for Sustainable, Resilient Engineering

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integral Group, a global network of deep green engineers and consultants, and Ross & Baruzzini, a technology, consulting, and engineering firm, announced they are combining entities under a new brand name, Introba. The combined organization will have over 1,100 employees in 31 offices across the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Australia, creating one of the largest building engineering and consulting firms.





Together, as Introba, the organization will collaborate to transform the built environment with a diverse range of services, including district planning, technical design, system integration, and performance optimization through digital transformation and sustainable strategies.

Founded in 2008 by Kevin Hydes, Integral Group is a leading deep green firm accelerating the adoption of sustainable building design, moving from green and net-zero buildings towards regenerative buildings that mitigate global environmental impacts and reduce ecological degradation. Integral Group was a founding signatory of the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Commitment and Carbon Leadership Forum’s MEP 2040 Challenge. The firm has also worked on over 100 Net Zero Energy buildings.

Significant projects include Google Bay View and Charleston East campuses (United States), J. Craig Venter Institute (United States), Lululemon’s global headquarters (Vancouver, Canada), and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (Ontario, Canada).

Ross & Baruzzini was incorporated by Donald Ross, Sc.D., P.E, and Joseph Baruzzini in 1962. Recent notable projects include physical security planning for the World Trade Center, medical equipment planning for The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, data center and high-performance computing consulting at Georgia Institute of Technology, engineering and security consulting for Elanco Animal Health’s global headquarters, and security vulnerability assessments for National Safe Skies Alliance.

The new organization will be led by Bill Overturf. Overturf spent 29 years at Ross & Baruzzini, serving as president from 2016 to 2020. In January 2020, he was appointed CEO and president of Integral Group.

“Together, we now offer our clients more by combining our skills and resources,” said Bill Overturf, president of Integral Group and Ross & Baruzzini. “Our blended expertise in deep core engineering practice areas with specialty advisory services will continue to create advanced systems that are intelligent, resilient, and highly sustainable. Together, as Introba, we will be a leader in advanced engineering and innovations.”

Introba will provide a full range of design services, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering; technology systems; security consulting; medical equipment planning; aviation baggage handling; and sustainability consulting across key sectors, including commercial, healthcare, government, education, aviation, culture, and science and technology. Clients will continue to receive the same personal service and global expertise hallmarked by both firms. As Introba comes together, the new firm will offer new services to provide advanced technology, consulting, and deep green engineering solutions.

“With a focus on decarbonization and resilience, Integral Group has developed into a worldwide company that provides comprehensive green engineering solutions on some of the most challenging projects in the world,” said Kevin Hydes, founder of Integral Group, who remains in an advisory role and as a specialty consultant. Hydes will continue to play a crucial part in the leadership of strategic projects and activities. “With Ross & Baruzzini’s diversified market strategy and deep technology applications, our unified firm will create systems that lift communities, protect the planet’s health, and evolve to meet the demands of the future.”

Ross & Baruzzini also announced that Craig Toder, who joined the firm in 1982 as a member of the founding family, is retiring. Toder served as CEO and president of Ross & Baruzzini for more than 20 years, when he transitioned to the role of chairman of the board.

“The business will continue to prosper and expand as Introba, under Bill’s guidance,” Craig affirmed. “This is a powerful chapter in our ongoing legacy. Ross & Baruzzini and Integral Group coming together bring an unmatched team of over 1,100 employees that will provide tremendous technical depth on a global scale that will enable our clients to have access to unique talent for the most difficult building and infrastructure challenges.”

The respective firms will begin operating as Introba by the end of 2022.

About Integral Group

Integral Group is an international network of engineers and consultants collaborating under a single “deep green” umbrella. We are pioneers of high-performance engineering at building and district scales and leaders in crafting sustainable strategy, planning, and policy.​ Home to innovators and systems thinkers with big ideas, we help our clients protect the health of our planet with the technical experience to deliver their project goals.​ www.integralgroup.com

About Ross & Baruzzini

Ross & Baruzzini delivers integrated technology, consulting, and engineering solutions for safe, sustainable, and resilient facilities. Working across various industries, its team brings specialized expertise in medical equipment planning; network and communications; physical security; digital transformation; cybersecurity; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering. Discover where innovation is made personal at www.rossbar.com.

