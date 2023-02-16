<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Chao Pacific Insurance Brokers in Oakland, CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyacquisition–Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Chao Pacific Insurance Brokers.

Chao Pacific Insurance Brokers was founded in 2018 by Steven Barsotti. With a focus on serving the Chinese and Chinese American community, the agency expanded quickly over the last few years, providing customers with both personal and business insurance options in their preferred language.

Following the transition, customers of Chao Pacific Insurance Brokers will continue to get the same level of service they are accustomed to under the Inszone Insurance brand.

“The acquisition of Chao Pacific Insurance Brokers will help us enhance our offerings to the Chinese community, both here in CA and throughout the US,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Their insurance expertise, combined with our resources, capabilities, and support, will create new and dynamic opportunities for all.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 39 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

