Insyde® Software Credits Binarly’s AI-Powered Firmware Threat Detection Technology for Recent Security Disclosures

di Business Wire

Today’s Published Security Disclosures Are Available on Insyde Software’s Website

TAIPEI, Taiwan & HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insyde® Software, a leading provider of UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) and systems management BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) firmware, today announced that Binarly Inc., an AI-powered firmware protection platform provider, helped report previously unknown firmware vulnerabilities that have been officially resolved and disclosed to the public today.

Binarly, comprised of cyber security professionals with decades of experience, focuses on researching advanced malware threats including firmware and hardware vulnerabilities. Their solution performs in-depth inspection of firmware and leverages machine-learning and advanced code analysis to find unknown threats and vulnerabilities.

“We are extremely thankful for Binarly’s work in discovering the items outlined in today’s published security disclosures,” said Tim Lewis, CTO and Head of Insyde Software’s Office of Security and Trust. “The results of their advanced solution are impressive, and we look forward to further collaboration to enhance the resilience of our firmware products,” added Lewis.

“We appreciated Insyde Software’s prompt and professional response to the results of our analysis on their firmware,” said Alex Matrosov, Founder and CEO of Binarly. “We believe that this approach to our findings reflects a company that highly values security and we look forward to continued cooperation with Insyde,” added Matrosov.

More information about today’s published security disclosures is available on Insyde Software’s website: https://www.insyde.com/security-pledge

About Insyde Software

Insyde Software (www.insyde.com) is a trusted provider of UEFI firmware, systems management solutions and custom engineering services for companies in the mobile, server, desktop and IoT (Internet-of-Things) computing industries. The company is publicly held (6231.TWO) and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with U.S. headquarters in Westborough, MA. The company’s customers include the world’s leading computing, communications and storage device designers and manufacturers.

Insyde is a registered trademark or trademark of Insyde Software in the United States and other countries.

Binarly is a registered trademark or trademark of Binarly Inc.

CoreSite Doubles Down on Digitizing and Innovating Customer Experience

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) ("American Tower"), today...
AVer Europe Announces Education's Newest Mini Charging Station

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Europe, leading provider of educational technology and Pro AV solutions, announces the E12 Charging Station, the newest...
Ohi Partners with EcoCart to Offer Brands a Carbon-Neutral E-Commerce Fulfillment Option

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohi, the next-generation instant commerce platform that enables brands to meet their customers' expectations of superfast delivery...
