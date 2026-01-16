Insurity Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Underwriting Orchestration for P&C Insurance

Insurity’s underwriting software was recognized for consolidating workflows, configurable risk scoring, ecosystem integrations, and rapid time to value

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Underwriting Orchestration for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 by Everest Group.

Everest Group’s evaluation assessed a broad range of criteria, including product capabilities, vision and strategy, market impact, and the overall value delivered to insurers. Insurity’s position as a Leader reflects its strong underwriting orchestration capabilities and continued traction among carriers looking to streamline decision-making, unify risk insights, and modernize underwriting processes.

“Being recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in underwriting orchestration underscores the unparalleled power of our platform and the transformative impact it delivers,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Insurity. “Carriers today need solutions that unify workflows, consolidate risk intelligence, and speed up decisions. This recognition affirms our ongoing investment in creating flexible, data-driven technology that provides insurers with the clarity, speed, and confidence they require in today’s environment market.”

Insurity Underwriting brings together decisioning, risk evaluation, and workflow management in a unified experience. With deep data integrations, configurable rules, and rapid deployment options, the platform enables insurers to improve underwriting accuracy, strengthen portfolio performance, and deliver consistent experiences across lines of business.

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

