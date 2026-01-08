Insurity Appoints Jatin Atre as President to Accelerate AI-Powered Growth

Atre to lead product, engineering, marketing, customer success, and support, with a $50M investment in AI and R&D, 100+ AI/ML hires, and 80,000 additional customer support hours

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, one of the largest software providers to the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Jatin Atre as President. Atre will lead the company’s growth strategy and AI-powered transformation of its policy, billing, claims, and analytics platforms, enabling insurers to automate complex processes, unlock data-driven insights, and compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving market.

“Under Jatin’s leadership, Insurity has fully embraced an AI-first, customer-focused approach to innovation,” said Jeff Clarke, CEO of Insurity. “His teams have delivered our multi-product Andromeda release, increased customer support velocity, expanded cost-reducing self-service across our core platforms, and accelerated AI-driven innovation across policy administration, underwriting, rating, and regulatory compliance. They are now rolling out next-generation AI capabilities spanning geospatial analytics, loss control, premium audit, and claims. By appointing Jatin as President, we’re doubling down on this momentum. In 2025, we added 30 new customer logos, our strongest year to date, confirming that our strategy is working and that we are helping insurers operate more efficiently while strengthening their financial performance.”

“For more than 40 years, Insurity has powered some of the largest insurers in the industry. Today, we serve 22 of the top 25 property and casualty carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs,” said Jatin Atre, President of Insurity. “We are building a truly customer-obsessed organization, and there is no other company that provides core systems purpose-built for commercial insurance at this scale. Our software allows each carrier to preserve what makes them unique, while operating faster, smarter, and more efficiently. By embedding AI directly into these core systems, we’re helping insurers solve some of their hardest problems, from rating tens of thousands of vehicles on a single policy, to analyzing millions of weather-related data points and loss signals to predict catastrophic risk, to cutting the time to build a new insurance product in a policy administration system to weeks rather than months or years. Above all, our focus is on helping insurers move faster and grow profitably using AI-driven decisioning, automation, and analytics embedded directly into their core platforms.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

