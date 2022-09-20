Insurance Technologies Acquires MyMedicareBot

Acquisition Expands the Lines of Business Served to Include Medicare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech–Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced the acquisition of MyMedicareBot, a Medicare distribution software company based in Santa Ana, Calif.

Founded in 2018, MyMedicareBot provides enrollment, lead routing and analytics tools that drive Medicare membership growth, retention and profitability. The company’s product suite includes Field Agent Platform (a multi-carrier quoting and enrolling tool), Portfolio Analytics Platform (customized consulting service), and Member Retention and Conversion Program (AI-powered analysis of membership).

“As Medicare enrollment continues to grow, it is more important than ever for health plans and brokers to have the technology that helps them better serve the Medicare population. MyMedicareBot has been at the forefront of the industry providing that technology,” said Insurance Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer Laird Rixford. “The MyMedicareBot team shares our same core values of innovation, service, and best-in-class technology, and I’m excited to welcome them to the Insurance Technologies team.”

This acquisition builds upon Insurance Technologies’ core quoting and application capabilities, extending its offerings into Medicare quoting, enrollment and analytics. The MyMedicareBot team will continue to deliver and support the agents and carriers on the platform to grow and retain their members and profitability.

“Insurance Technologies’ unrelenting commitment to service and technology innovation was a perfect match for us at MyMedicareBot,” said Michael Cho, Founder and CEO of MyMedicareBot. “We’re thrilled to join the Insurance Technologies team and combine our expertise and skills to continue innovating for the betterment of the life, Medicare and annuity industry.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MyMedicareBot

We help Medicare health plans and brokers grow and retain their membership with distribution technology solutions and market insights. We are a technology company that uses technology and analytics to drive Medicare membership growth, retention, and profitability. We are experts in developing innovative Medicare distribution solutions that are quick to implement and increase the ROI of our clients’ sales, retention, and conversion campaigns. For more information about MyMedicareBot, visit www.mymedicarebot.com.

About Insurance Technologies

Insurance Technologies provides innovative sales and regulatory automation solutions to the insurance industry. Offering a suite of integrated sales solutions, from pre-sale functions to quoting and illustrations through e-application and e-delivery to post-sale services, Insurance Technologies provides carriers and distributors the sales capabilities and tools to create automated and cohesive sales experiences for their advisors and clients across the life and annuities insurance industries. The unique architecture and flexibility of its solutions deliver front and back-office configurability and usability to support multiple business strategies, encourage cross-channel growth and evolve with regulatory changes. For more information about Insurance Technologies, visit www.insurancetechnologies.com.

