Insurance Platform Accelerant Launches $175M Sidecar Investment Vehicle Flywheel Re

Will support the company’s underwriting capacity and performance

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelerant, the insurtech platform empowering underwriters with superior risk exchange, advanced data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced a new $175 million sidecar vehicle, Flywheel Re. Flywheel will provide multi-year risk capital to Accelerant and its cadre of underwriting-led specialist Members.

“We’re thrilled to launch Flywheel and put it to work on behalf of our Members,” said Jeff Radke, CEO and co-founder of Accelerant. “This is a natural extension of the work we’ve been doing to support specialist underwriters with additional capacity. But it also marks a major milestone in our journey as a company, and for the insurance industry at large. We are now expanding our focus and diversifying sources of capital alongside the traditional reinsurance market by bringing our portfolio of low-volatility commercial SME risks to institutional investors in an innovative structure that efficiently supports our Members’ growth.”

Accelerant was founded in 2018 to rebuild the way that underwriters share and exchange risk. Accelerant works with its underwriting-led Members to drive market-leading profitable growth in niche specialties. Flywheel’s long-term structure is starkly different from typical historical catastrophe-focused sidecars, an approach that continues to distinguish Accelerant as an innovator in driving better outcomes across the insurance industry.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive placement agent to Accelerant and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel.

ABOUT ACCELERANT

Accelerant is a data-driven, technology-fueled insurtech that empowers underwriters with superior risk exchange, advanced data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments. Our full-service risk exchange supports our carefully selected, best-in-class network of underwriting teams. We leverage granular information on each policy to deliver unprecedented insight into insurance pools, and our specialty portfolio is fully diversified with very low catastrophe, aggregation, or systemic risk. We’re proud to have been awarded an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating. For more information, please visit www.accelins.com.

