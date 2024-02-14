Home Business Wire Insulet to Present at The Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional...
Business Wire

Insulet to Present at The Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

di Business Wire

ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at The Raymond James & Associates 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11:35 a.m. (Eastern Time).


To listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit investors.insulet.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone or the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2024 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon

Vice President, Investor Relations

(978) 600-7717

dgordon@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 932-0611

awiczek@insulet.com

Articoli correlati

New VicOne xNexus Next-Gen VSOC Platform Delivers Contextualized Threat Intelligence for Robust Automotive Defense

Business Wire Business Wire -
Providing contextualized insights into complex attack paths, VicOne’s xNexus solution equips VSOC teams to successfully hunt ‘Patient Zero’ in...
Continua a leggere

HighRadius Hosts 10th Annual Radiance, the Office of the CFO UNconference on Feb 13-14

Business Wire Business Wire -
1000+ receivables, treasury, accounting, GBS, and IT professionals are expected to attend in DallasHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius, the leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

ETT | iByond™ Signs an $888 Million Contract with Capstone to Provide Global Digital Transformation to the Insurance Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Economic Transformation Technologies “ETT | iByond™” (ETT) has executed a five year software services and licensing...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php