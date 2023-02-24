<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52
Business Wire

Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52



HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 24, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Douglas S. Sharp
Executive Vice President of Finance,

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(281) 348-3232

Investor.Relations@Insperity.com

News Media Contact:
Cynthia Murga

Director of Public Relations

713-324-1414

Media@Insperity.com

