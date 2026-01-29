Inspectorio Powers $340B in Customer Revenue by Helping Retailers Respond to Unprecedented Supply Chain Turbulence

As brands prioritize quality, compliance, sustainability, and traceability, Inspectorio’s AI-powered supply chain platform managed 4 billion total products in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered platform for quality, compliance, sustainability, and traceability, today announced growth figures from a strong 2025 that saw the company power $340 billion in total revenue across its customer base. Inspectorio will attend LINK2026: The Retail Supply Chain Conference following its strongest year on record across the company’s nine-year history.

Inspectorio’s AI-powered supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to help brands and retailers in apparel, hardlines, luxury goods, and grocery respond to industry headwinds that dominated 2025, including tariffs, regulatory complexity, and tightening consumer purse strings. In 2025, Inspectorio:

Powered $340 billion in total revenue across its industry-leading client base;

Optimized product integrity for 4 billion total products on its platform;

Drove supply chain integrity and surety of supply for Inspectorio customers in collaboration with 15,000 total suppliers on the company’s platform.

“Inspectorio works with a wide network of global technology and service partners to provide market-leading solutions for our customers, and our record growth reflects the strong value of the Inspectorio platform,” said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. “As brands and retailers navigate turbulent supply chains, Inspectorio provides the necessary visibility to effectively manage and respond to disruptions.”

Supply Chain Network Intelligence Driven by Strong Primary Data

In January, Inspectorio launched Supply Chain Network Intelligence (SCNI), a strategic sourcing and supply chain business network designed to drive sourcing agility, multi-tier partner visibility and decision intelligence in today’s uncertain business environment.

SCNI leverages the high-quality primary supply chain data generated in Inspectorio business process solutions along with Inspectorio’s Paramo AI Agents and Copilots to drive tangible results for sourcing and supply chain leaders. The real-time network aids brand and retailers looking to differentiate themselves from competitors by managing disruptions via holistic supply chain visibility and alignment.

Customer Growth Validates Platform Utility

Over the past year, Inspectorio expanded its footprint with existing customers and also became the supply chain platform of choice for a number of brands, including Urban Outfitters, Inc. and its global portfolio of consumer brands; Mango, a global fashion brand present in over 120 global markets; and Komar Brands, a global leader in apparel manufacturing.

“Komar is committed to becoming one of the most sustainable apparel companies by 2030, and Inspectorio’s platform will be critical for helping us meet that goal,” said Thiwanka De Fonseka, chief sustainability officer, Komar. “The real-time insights and performance metrics the platform provides will enable us to make faster, more informed decisions, while remaining flexible in the face of evolving regulations and business needs.”

Inspectorio also works with brands like Target, Gildan, and DICK'S Sporting Goods to standardize and digitize responsible sourcing programs, provide real-time visibility into supply chain performance, equip teams with AI-driven tools to make faster, proactive, and informed decisions, and support meaningful and measurable sustainability impacts.

Industry Expertise Fosters Collaboration

Marking a significant advancement toward greater transparency, traceability, and responsible sourcing within global supply chains, Inspectorio announced a data partnership with Open Supply Hub in March. Additionally, Inspectorio became a Passive Accredited Host for the Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) in April, allowing Inspectorio customers to integrate SLCP-verified data, further enhancing their ability to drive responsible sourcing and positive social impacts.

To learn more about how Inspectorio powers the future of sourcing, compliance, sustainability, quality, and supply chain management, schedule a meeting with Inspectorio’s team of industry experts and thought leaders at RILA LINK2026, Feb. 1–4, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

Media Contacts

Abby Nelson

Ketner Group Communications (for Inspectorio)

abby.nelson@ketnergroup.com