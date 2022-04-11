insightsoftware Launches Angles Operational Reporting for NetSuite and Deltek

Leveraging recent acquisition of Logi Analytics, insightsoftware expands upon Angles family of products with new solutions for NetSuite, Deltek Vision, and Deltek Vantagepoint

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions that drive greater financial intelligence, today expanded the Angles product line, with the launch of new solutions for no-code operational reporting for NetSuite and Deltek. The original Angles product family, including Angles for SAP and Angles for Oracle, came to insightsoftware via its acquisition of Magnitude Software. Recognizing a need for better operational analytics, insightsoftware leveraged award-winning technology from Logi Analytics to provide NetSuite, Deltek Vision, and Deltek Vantagepoint users the ability to customize, create, and share interactive dashboards and reports across all departments of a business.

The launch addresses major pain points for organizations, including the fact that nearly 90% of professionals face challenges with their reporting tools and rely heavily on IT support. This data is gleaned from a recent report from insightsoftware and Hanover Research: The Operational Reporting Global Trends Report. The issues finance and operations teams face are twofold: the nature and increasing demands for operational data and analytics, and the fact that tools on hand are not optimized to handle the data or analysis. Often, teams are held back by the limitations of existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems reports, which require support from IT to customize, or they rely on business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools, which do not account for the dimensionality of financial data or reporting.

“Angles fills a void in the market that has existed for far too long. We know that teams across their organizations struggle to produce critical recurring reports,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer, insightsoftware. “It’s often an overly technical, time-consuming, complex, and manual process to build operational reports by dumping data into spreadsheets. Angles streamlines the process. Reports that once took hours – sometimes even days – to create can now be completed near instantaneously.”

“Angles has been effective to providing us real-time financial and operational data that otherwise we would have to manually parse together,” said Karl Dingfeld, CPA, CA, MBA, Director of Finance, ACML. “The dashboards are very intuitive and help to drive more efficiency for my team and for our key stakeholders.”

Angles products integrate with existing ERP systems, while providing a direct connection to key data sources to quickly generate operational reports – saving organizations time and money, lowering implementation risks, and eliminating the need for technical experts. Unlike other solutions, Angles includes access to pre-built operational reporting content specific to each ERP system, while offering user-driven interactive capabilities. Finance and non-finance users can easily create and analyze reports that provide a holistic, interactive view of an organization’s operational activities across finance, HR, supply chain, and manufacturing teams. In turn, finance teams are better equipped to provide the operational data and analysis needed to support business leaders across the organization in their day-to-day decision making and to adapt to rapidly changing business conditions.

“The need for better operational reporting became increasingly clear to us through our relationships with the Office of the CFO. We’ve invested in this space to help speed up operational report production and make it as seamless as possible for teams to partner together across an organization,” said Jim Triandiflou, CEO, insightsoftware. “Through our acquisition of Magnitude Software, we acquired the impressive Angles for SAP and Angles for Oracle solutions. We leveraged strategy and insight from these, and technology from our acquisition of Logi Analytics, to expand Angles to serve mid-market enterprises. insightsoftware is an innovator in financial and operational reporting, and the expansion of the Angles product line reflects our team’s commitment to deliver the most robust, efficient solutions to our customers.”

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

