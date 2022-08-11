Home Business Wire insightsoftware Expands Embedded Analytics Offering with Acquisition of Dundas
insightsoftware Expands Embedded Analytics Offering with Acquisition of Dundas

Dundas BI platform will be integrated with insightsoftware’s Logi solutions, strengthening self-service data analytics and visualization

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced it has acquired Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., a Toronto-based business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data visualization platform. This deal accelerates innovation for the growing Logi suite of embedded analytics solutions at insightsoftware.

The Dundas solution is a flexible, end-to-end BI platform that offers software providers the ability to customize dashboards, reports, and visualizations. It was designed to operate as a one stop shop for self-service analytics, with integration into multiple data sources. Built with open architecture, Dundas BI makes it easy for software vendors to build, extend, and embed white-label data analytics solutions. insightsoftware plans to leverage the Dundas platform to enhance its existing Logi solutions, notably adding a strong extract, transform, and load (ETL) engine and pixel perfect reporting.

“In this day and age, there is no need for software vendors, or companies building internal applications, to lose focus by developing proprietary analytics tools. Starting with our acquisition of Logi Analytics last year, we have been strategically focused on expanding our embedded analytics offerings. We see a bright future for this segment of our business and even use these solutions in our own product development,” said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. “The acquisition of Dundas strengthens our embedded analytics capabilities, making it even easier for software development teams to plug prebuilt reporting and analytics into their software.”

“As the demand for more immediate, flexible, and robust operational reporting increases and falls on finance teams, we see the value of combining powerful embedded analytics with products that support the Office of the CFO,” said Troy Marchand, CEO of Dundas. “insightsoftware shares our mission to solve real business problems. The acquisition immediately benefits our team in providing broader global resources and unparalleled career opportunity. For our customers, we’ll be able to deliver a stronger product that addresses a wider set of use cases. I’m excited to see our business integrated into the insightsoftware family.”

For more information about Logi products, visit insightsoftware.com.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Dundas Data Visualization

Dundas Data Visualization is a leading, global provider of Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics and Data Visualization solutions. Dundas provides organizations with the most customizable, innovative, and scalable BI, dashboard, and reporting software, through a fully embeddable BI platform, enabling users access to all their data for better decisions and faster insights.

