insightsoftware Appoints Industry Veteran Michael Sullivan as CEO

Sullivan brings decades of leadership, M&A, and SaaS experience to the company

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Sullivan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sullivan joins insightsoftware from Acquia, a digital experience software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, where he was President and CEO for five years. Regarded for his entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of product development, Sullivan is an established leader in scaling SaaS companies, notably accelerating Acquia’s growth through product innovation and numerous strategic acquisitions. Early in his career, Sullivan founded and led Steelpoint Technologies, which became a leader in the eDiscovery space. He was Founder and CEO through its acquisition by Zantaz, which then was acquired by HP Autonomy. Sullivan went on to hold multiple senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise before supporting the merger of Micro Focus and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s software business.

Sullivan holds many awards and accolades for his achievements. In October 2022, he was named among the top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022. In December 2018, he was named among the Best CEOs by Comparably. Earlier in his career – in 2000 and 2004 – he was recognized by Ernst & Young as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

“As businesses face a global recession, technology solutions that help leaders safeguard against risk and make more informed decisions have become increasingly important. With its suite of software solutions proven to empower teams and drive better business outcomes, insightsoftware has built an incredible reputation and become a trusted partner to customers,” said Sullivan. “It is a real honor to be asked to lead insightsoftware. The company has experienced tremendous success and is growing at record pace. I am excited to build on its strong foundation to drive new levels of growth and innovation. I look forward to working alongside its world-class team.”

insightsoftware has grown rapidly since it was formed in 2018 under the guidance of TA and ST6, completing 24 acquisitions to date and expanding to more than 32,000 enterprise customers worldwide. In 2021, the business welcomed Hg as an investor alongside TA and minority shareholders ST6 and Genstar to further innovate and develop its software products.

“As we look to insightsoftware’s next phase of growth, we believe Mike’s diverse leadership experience, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on delivering a superior client experience make him the right choice to spearhead the business,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA. “We look forward to partnering with Mike to drive continued organic and acquisitive growth, and to bring new products and functionality to customers,” added Nic Humphries, Senior Partner and Executive Chairman of Hg.

Sullivan succeeds Jim Triandiflou, who has been CEO since 2020. Under Triandiflou’s leadership, insightsoftware meaningfully increased revenue, successfully completed 12 acquisitions to extend its software offerings and expanded its global employee base. Sullivan and Triandiflou have worked closely on the leadership transition.

“On behalf of the insightsoftware board of directors, we want to recognize and thank Jim for his contributions and leadership as CEO,” said Mark Friedman, Executive Chairman of insightsoftware and Managing Director of ST6. “Jim played an integral role in insightsoftware’s journey and has helped set the course for continued growth. We are excited to build on this momentum with Mike and further establish the company’s industry leadership.”

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

