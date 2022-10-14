Insights on the Grocery Delivery Software Global Market to 2027 – by Type, Application and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Grocery Delivery Software Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Grocery Delivery Software Market is projected to reach USD 9,901.72 million by 2027 from USD 6,064.19 million in 2021, at a CAGR 8.51% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Grocery Delivery Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,141.34 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,281.79 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% to reach USD 3,388.26 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Grocery Delivery Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,803.12 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,983.06 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% to reach USD 3,036.22 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Grocery Delivery Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,119.72 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,300.23 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% to reach USD 3,477.22 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on grocery delivery software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group’s economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players’ strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the grocery delivery software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type:

App -Based

-Based Web-Based

Application:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Connecticut Florida Illinois Maryland Minnesota New Jersey New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Washington

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

App Emporio Pvt. Ltd.

Burpy Inc.

DoorDash, Inc.

FATbit Technologies

Fresh Direct, LLC

goBrands, Inc.

Good Eggs, Inc.

GrocerKey, Inc.

Instacart

Local Express

Mercato, Inc.

Mercatus Technologies Inc.

OurHarvest LLC

Pofi Technologies Private Limited

Snackdash

ValueAppz

