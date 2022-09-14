Insight Named as ‘Visionary’ in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services

Insight provides end-to-end capabilities to optimize cloud migration, FinOps and use of cloud-based applications over time

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services, progressing in its assessment from last year.

According to Gartner: “Visionaries recognize and articulate important SAM managed services market trends and directions; aligned to Gartner’s view of how the market is evolving, they recognize market requirements and are focused and prepared for them. However, they may not be in a position to fully deliver and consistently execute on that vision and could improve service delivery capabilities. The providers in the Visionaries quadrant have not invested in or delivered on that vision enough in the global market to large, complex enterprises to be categorized as Leaders at this time.”

Over the last year, Insight has deepened its investments in SAM capabilities, with a particular focus on the company’s FinOps offering helping clients assess and minimize the cost structure of their cloud investments. Insight’s maturity in SAM managed services extends across EMEA, North America and APAC.

“We’re proud that Insight’s robust SAM offering and our depth of expertise counselling clients in this area have been recognized by Gartner this year,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. “Our breadth of capabilities in software lifecycle management allows our clients to have a 360-degree view of everything that impacts their businesses. It’s all about going above and beyond through dedicated inventory management resources that ensure compliance, fulfill audit requirements, avoid runaway costs and mitigate risk.”

Insight’s global services span the software lifecycle, from procurement to management, evolution and retirement. Nearly 150 teammates facilitate data and process management to provide clarity of reporting to help clients make more informed decisions. Insight’s all-shore model uses global centers of excellence to provide technical support, contract and licensing optimization services across on-premises software, software as a service (SaaS) and cloud services.

“At the end of the day, Insight’s ability to support organizations from end to end — regardless of where they are in their transformation journeys — sets us apart,” said Lequin. “As a true solutions integrator, we enable expertise across a range of environments spanning traditional on-prem, SaaS and further cloud- and edge-based applications. Few standalone partners can help clients maximize the value of their IT ecosystem like we do.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To read a complimentary copy of the Gartner research report, please click here. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

