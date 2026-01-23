Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 5, 2026

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, prior to market open on February 5, 2026, and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises is a leading Solutions Integrator that helps clients solve technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software, and services. We're a global Fortune 500 technology company with a network of over 6,000 partners and experts around the world who provide access to end-to-end IT capabilities. For more than 35 years, we have delivered and optimized technology solutions for our clients efficiently, effectively, and safely.

