Insight Celebrates the Spirit of Resiliency at Second Global Harmony Day

Promoting an Insight core value, Harmony Day explores how uniting diverse perspectives and skillsets can inspire workplaces to be ambitious even amid today’s disruptive global challenges

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ that maximize the value of IT, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Thursday through its second annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and insights shared by the company’s more than 11,000 teammates worldwide.

This year’s Global Harmony Day focused on resiliency, as even through ongoing universal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, evolving workplaces and growing concerns about cyber-attacks, organizations can still be ambitious in embracing change and highly evolving business goals. Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony embody a people-first approach to inspiring transformation through the combination of technology and teamwork.

Thursday’s event began with keynote speaker Turia Pitt, an engineer and motivational speaker whose life instantly changed when a wildfire trapped her during an ultramarathon in the Australian outback and burned 65% of her body. Pitt encouraged Insight teammates to persevere through overwhelming situations by not putting personal limitations on yourself. Further Harmony Day presentations covered candid conversations on diversity and inclusion, such as encouraging more women to be tech inventors, navigating the workplace as a teammate who is part of a diverse community, and managing unconscious bias.

“ You don’t have to be at Insight very long before you learn that we’re deeply rooted in our values. We’re particularly proud of the emphasis on harmony as an expression of our ongoing commitment to creating an open, equal and resilient workplace. Harmony Day gives our teammates a global platform to share unique experiences in an authentic way so that we can all draw closer as a team as we help our clients embrace their own new ways of thinking about how they do business,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Global Awareness Diversity Month pays tribute to diverse thinking and beliefs. Insight’s Global Harmony Day inspires teammates across the company’s 87 offices worldwide to discover deeper levels of connection with their peers through open and honest conversations, including:

Carrying the load: How to navigate daily life stressors and use just-in-time virtual care to proactively spot and correct life challenges.

How to navigate daily life stressors and use just-in-time virtual care to proactively spot and correct life challenges. Harvesting new ideas: The opportunities available to female inventors to patent ideas through the Insight Invention Harvesting Program, and the common misconceptions that lead women to not seek out patents.

The opportunities available to female inventors to patent ideas through the Insight Invention Harvesting Program, and the common misconceptions that lead women to not seek out patents. Everyday authenticity: A frank conversation of personal experiences of transgender challenges and how everyone can work together to ensure people of all genders feel included at work and in society.

A frank conversation of personal experiences of transgender challenges and how everyone can work together to ensure people of all genders feel included at work and in society. Disability at Work: How teammates with a disability or as a parent taking care of a child with a disability can better navigate the workplace to achieve personal success.

How teammates with a disability or as a parent taking care of a child with a disability can better navigate the workplace to achieve personal success. Beyond survival during COVID: The Asian American/Canadian and Pacific Islander immigrant experience has been defined by a drive to survive, with the pandemic adding to the complexities of socioeconomic security. Through shared personal experiences, teammates discussed ways to practice self-care and community healing in the fight against COVID-19 and decades-old misconceptions.

The Asian American/Canadian and Pacific Islander immigrant experience has been defined by a drive to survive, with the pandemic adding to the complexities of socioeconomic security. Through shared personal experiences, teammates discussed ways to practice self-care and community healing in the fight against COVID-19 and decades-old misconceptions. Everyday inclusion: Training to mitigate unconscious bias, micro-aggressions and intersectionality; help new hires feel welcome; and make meetings inclusive.

Training to mitigate unconscious bias, micro-aggressions and intersectionality; help new hires feel welcome; and make meetings inclusive. Surviving loss: Exploring ways to support family, friends and co-workers who may be grieving the loss of a loved one.

In conjunction with Global Harmony Day and Global Diversity Awareness Month, Insight extended its Fund-Ed Together program to a second year. The program, in partnership with the company’s In it Together 501(c)(3) non-profit program, supports diverse Insight teammates who have student loan debt or who are enrolling in college classes with stipends of up to $5,000.

Insight also introduced a “Diversity & Inclusion Playbook” to teammates globally, providing a practical guide on how they can contribute to Insight’s goal to champion a workplace where everyone feels comfortable to be their authentic selves. Insight EMEA used Harmony Day to share its new Insight Allyship Charter, supporting the launch this year of community resource groups that give voice to diverse teammate communities who can help define the company’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

To further honor this year’s theme of resilience, Insight partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for the first 1,500 teammates participating in Global Harmony Day in North America, India and the Philippines. Insight APAC also is planting a tree on behalf of each of its more than 400 teammates.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. To read more about Insight’s daily commitment to harmony, visit our Diversity and Inclusion page at insight.com/diversity, or download a copy of the 2021 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report by visiting insight.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

