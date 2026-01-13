INRIX Partners with Pennsylvania and Ohio, Using Transportation Data to Improve Safety and Urban Mobility

At TRB 2026, company to showcase how real-time and historical mobility data are helping DOTs improve safety, reduce congestion, and deliver measurable ROI nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INRIX, a global leader in transportation data and analytics, today announced it is proud to partner with state transportation agencies from Ohio and Pennsylvania to improve roadway congestion, safety, and operational efficiency through data-driven insights.

At the 2026 Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting, INRIX will highlight how its partners are using real-time and historical mobility data to save money and improve safety on our nation’s roadways. The company will also showcase its innovative products, including Signal Analytics, a solution delivering network-wide traffic signal performance insights for public agencies, signal hardware vendors, and consultants.

Transportation Data Matters Now More Than Ever

Transportation agencies face growing pressure to improve safety and system performance, often without the option of costly infrastructure expansion. As a result, many are turning to real-time and historical traffic and mobility data to make objective, high-impact investment decisions that deliver measurable results. INRIX is proud to help these agencies make roadways safer and more efficient.

“INRIX is committed to helping transportation agencies improve safety and reliability through data-driven insights and technology,” said Bryan Mistele, CEO of INRIX. “We are pleased to partner with these great customers to realize performance-based outcomes that save lives and improve mobility.”

PennDOT is using real-time speed data to identify emerging crash risk in real time and prevent crashes before they happen by detecting sudden slowdowns and triggering automated drive warnings. This data-driven solution has reduced overall crashes by 11%, fatal truck crashes by 46%, and saved drivers $55.6 million. These outcomes demonstrate how scalability and automation can drive life-saving safety benefits without new physical infrastructure.

Ohio’s DOT uses INRIX’s data to drive high-ROI, data-backed improvements in corridor prioritization and signal optimization. This resulted in a 40:1 benefit-to-cost ratio on targeted signal projects and a 99.3% on-time winter road recovery.

INRIX at TRB 2026

For many years, INRIX has participated in TRB’s annual conference. At TRB 2026, INRIX will host live demonstrations that showcase how agencies can turn data into action, including:

Network-wide traffic signal performance insights with Signal Analytics

Real-time traffic and incident management to improve response times

Safety-focused applications that proactively reduce crash risk

Planning tools that support smarter congestion, freight, and weather response

TRB 2026 takes place January 11–15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. Attendees are invited to visit INRIX’s booth (1121) to meet with the team’s transportation experts and engage with demonstrations.

