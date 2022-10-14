Inpria Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Lam Research

CORVALLIS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inpria Corporation today announced the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against Lam Research Corporation in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware for their alleged unauthorized use of Inpria’s patented metal oxide photoresist technology for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) semiconductor processing.

The complaint asserts three patents and seeks damages as well as an injunction to prevent Lam Research from manufacturing, selling, using, or distributing the infringing dry resist technology.

“Inpria respects the legitimate intellectual property of others, and we expect others to honor our intellectual property as well,” said Andrew Grenville, CEO at Inpria. “Inpria has made significant investments in the development of new materials and technologies, and we are confident that our patent rights will be upheld in this case.”

Inpria owns additional patents in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Europe, covering a wide variety of inventions related to its cutting-edge technologies.

Inpria Corporation is the world’s leading innovator of metal oxide photoresist design, development, and manufacturing. Inpria’s EUV photoresists enable semiconductor manufacturers to realize the full potential of EUV lithography. Inpria is a wholly owned subsidiary of JSR Corporation. For more information about Inpria, please go to www.inpria.com.

Contacts

Missy Bindseil



mbindseil@jsr-nahq.com

830-237-9527