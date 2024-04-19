Innovid Wins “Best Measurement Tool” Category in the 2024 Digiday Video & TV Awards

Global Converged TV Measurement Platform Provides Unrivaled View of CTV + Linear Universe & Powers Instant Optimization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovid (NYSE:CTV), a leading software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital, today announced that it has won “Best Measurement Tool” in the 2024 Digiday Video & TV Awards, highlighting the companies, campaigns, and technology modernizing video and TV. Innovid is the first to receive recognition within this new category.





Fueled by the scale and automation of Innovid’s ad server – which processes an average of 1.3 billion video impressions a day and collects trillions of data points each year – Innovid delivers an unrivaled view of the CTV and linear universe and powerful, granular, always-on insights on all aspects of TV campaigns in one platform. Innovid’s platform is certified by more than 1,050 publishers and used by thousands of brands, agencies, and publishers in 80 countries to understand real-time reach and performance, make those insights actionable automatically, and continuously innovate their marketing strategies.

“Innovid’s global measurement platform provides an unrivaled view of the CTV and linear universe and allows for instant optimization to continuously improve campaign reach and outcomes,” said Dani Cushion, CMO, Innovid. “We are honored to be recognized by Digiday for our achievements in measurement as we continue to support the industry and drive the future of TV forward.”

Innovid recently added Instant Optimization to its platform, enabling marketers to automatically activate against insights without waiting for human intervention or the use of multiple disparate solutions. Earlier this year, Innovid was also the first to provide granular outcomes measurement across all DSP and SSP ad buys within its platform. By understanding how the combination of end publishers and sellers drove performance, brands and agencies can optimize to cut waste and find the most effective supply paths.

This recognition comes on the heels of Innovid’s newly launched Harmony initiative, which aims to optimize the CTV advertising ecosystem at the infrastructure level. As part of the initiative, Innovid introduced Harmony Direct, the first in a wave of new product innovations, designed to streamline the supply path to its purest form, ensuring more advertiser dollars go toward working media, increasing revenue opportunities for publishers, and creating a more sustainable, transparent path.

