Innovaccer Unveils AI Platforms as Healthcare Leaders Debate Economics, Workforce Constraints, and Administrative Burden at Xccelerate 2026

The largest autonomous healthcare conference convened 300+ leaders from over 200 organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer, a leading healthcare AI company, today concluded Xccelerate 2026, its annual customer and industry conference, where healthcare executives, clinicians, policymakers, and technology leaders gathered to address a growing challenge facing the industry: how to meet rising demand for care with constrained workforce supply, tightening margins, and increasing administrative complexity.

Across two days of sessions, leaders from health systems, payers, and value-based care organizations discussed how economic pressure, regulatory scrutiny, and operational inefficiency are forcing healthcare organizations to rethink how work gets done. A consistent theme emerged throughout the conference: incremental automation and point AI tools are no longer sufficient to offset the supply and demand imbalance in healthcare.

Economics, supply and demand, and the limits of manual work

In multiple sessions, speakers highlighted how administrative work continues to consume clinical and operational capacity at a time when workforce availability is shrinking. Discussions focused on prior authorization, revenue cycle operations, access, and care coordination as areas where manual processes and assumption-driven workflows are driving rework, delays, and revenue leakage.

Leaders from large integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, national payer organizations, and value-based care organizations shared real-world examples of how fragmented systems increase administrative burden rather than reduce it. Several speakers emphasized that addressing these challenges requires trusted technology partners that can adapt workflows, unify data, and operate across departments, rather than adding isolated tools.

Panels and discussions featured executives and leaders from organizations including Ascension, CHIME, Cone Health, Risant Health, CCNC, AMGA, Prisma Health, Banner Health, City of Hope, Vail Health, Ortho Nebraska, Zynx Health, Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, El Camino Health, Stanford Children’s Health, TrueCare, Akron Children’s, Yale New Haven Health, Longevity Health Plan, Viva Health, AllyAlign Health, Curana Health, Champion Payer Solutions, Cencora, Memorial Hermann, Snowflake, Metriport, NAACOS, Longitude Rx, UCSF and Coforge, alongside Innovaccer leaders. Conversations centered on how organizations are prioritizing investments under margin pressure and measuring returns through reduced labor intensity, improved quality, and financial performance.

Product announcements tied to operational reality

Against this backdrop, Innovaccer unveiled new and expanded AI platforms designed to address the operational constraints discussed throughout the conference.

The company showcased Gravity, its Healthcare Intelligence Platform, which unifies clinical, financial, and operational data and enables AI agents to execute work across workflows. Gravity is designed to support AI orchestration, governance, and auditability, allowing organizations to scale automation beyond isolated pilots.

Innovaccer also demonstrated Atlas, its population health operating system supporting value-based care, fee-for-service populations, and emerging CMS models. Atlas combines analytics, AI-driven workflows, and managed programs to help organizations reduce readmissions, improve quality, and operationalize new reimbursement structures.

For payer organizations, Innovaccer introduced new Galaxy pilots focused on risk and quality operations, including AI-powered chart retrieval, coding, and preventive gap closure to improve Stars and HEDIS performance with faster time to value and reduced IT complexity.

In patient access and experience, Comet demonstrated AI-powered scheduling and support agents designed to reduce no-shows, improve access, and increase engagement without adding staff.

In revenue cycle operations, Innovaccer showcased Flow, its end-to-end AI-powered RCM platform applying autonomous workflows across prior authorization, coding, denials, and collections to reduce rework and revenue leakage.

Across customer sessions and demonstrations, Innovaccer highlighted outcomes including reduced prior authorization effort, faster care resolution, lower readmissions, improved access, and measurable financial impact.

Recognizing healthcare impact

Xccelerate 2026 also featured the Xccelerate Healthcare Impact Awards, recognizing leaders across six categories that reflect meaningful, real-world healthcare transformation. Award recipients included US Renal Care for Data-to-Decision Excellence, Carina Health for Equitable Impact in Practice, Ascension for Healthcare Outcomes at Scale, and Longevity Health Plan for Value Realization and ROI.

The awards highlighted organizations applying data, AI, and operational change to deliver measurable improvements across clinical outcomes, efficiency, equity, and financial performance.

Policy and clinical perspective on administrative burden

Xccelerate 2026 concluded with a closing fireside conversation featuring Amy Gleason, Acting Administrator of the U.S. DOGE Service and Senior Advisor at CMS, and Robert Wachter, MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF and author of The Giant Leap. The discussion was moderated by Lisa Bari, Head of Policy and Partnerships at Innovaccer, with Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer, joining the conversation.

The session examined why administrative burden has become systemic in healthcare and why market forces alone have struggled to resolve it. Shashank noted that regulatory complexity and legacy software systems built with limited interoperability continue to restrict how data moves across organizations, driving administrative cost and slowing decision-making. Gleason discussed federal efforts to modernize healthcare infrastructure, standardize data access, and reduce administrative waste, including emerging models such as CMS ACCESS that are pushing greater accountability and coordination. Wachter offered a clinical perspective on how AI is already changing workflows inside health systems, where it is delivering value today, and where poorly designed automation risks adding cognitive burden rather than removing it.

The speakers also addressed the gradual progression towards autonomous healthcare, emphasizing the importance of clear guardrails, strong governance, and internal champions within organizations. All three reinforced that AI is not about workforce reduction, but about absorbing low-value administrative work so clinicians and staff can focus on care, relationships, and complex decision-making.

Xccelerate 2026 went beyond experimentation

As Xccelerate 2026 concluded, conversations consistently returned to execution. Healthcare organizations are increasingly focused on where AI can reliably replace manual work, how to orchestrate automation across departments, and how to govern autonomous systems responsibly.

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to meet growing demand with limited workforce supply,” said Abhinav Shashank. “The discussions at Xccelerate made it clear that the next phase is about applying AI to reduce administrative work and improve operational performance, not just generating insight.”

Xccelerate 2026 highlighted how healthcare organizations are beginning to apply AI across access, population health, payer operations, and revenue cycle management as part of a broader move toward AI-enabled operations at scale.

