Innovaccer and Hospitalogy Release ‘Autonomous Healthcare’ Report, Revealing Key Margin and Operating Trends Across Major Health Systems

Report examines 2025 financial performance and operating efficiency across the nation’s most influential health systems amid growing administrative and operational complexity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, and Hospitalogy, a healthcare research and intelligence firm, today announced the release of a new joint report, Autonomous Healthcare is Here: The 2026 Health System Paradigm Shift. The 60-page report provides an in-depth analysis of 2025 health system financial performance, operating strategies, and AI opportunities shaping the next era of US health systems.

The research analyzes 15 of the country’s largest not-for-profit and for-profit health systems, including Kaiser Permanente, CommonSpirit Health, Advocate Health, Providence, Ascension, Trinity Health, Mass General Brigham, AdventHealth, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, Intermountain Health, Baylor Scott & White Health, Banner Health, Sentara Health, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The report introduces the concept of the Autonomous Health System, an operating model in which AI-driven orchestration across clinical, operational, and financial workflows enables health systems to reduce administrative burden, improve margins, and reinvest savings into patient care and market share growth.

Key findings and themes include:

How leading health systems are responding to sustained margin pressure, labor constraints, and payer dynamics

The shift from fragmented, point-solution AI adoption to enterprise-wide AI orchestration

Financial and operational performance across a variety of not-for-profit and for-profit systems

Where AI creates the greatest leverage today in revenue cycle management, prior authorization, and administrative automation

Why health systems that fail to redesign work, not just deploy technology, risk falling behind

The analysis is based on a comprehensive review of publicly available audited financial statements, regulatory filings, earnings calls, and operating data for both not-for-profit and for-profit health systems. This quantitative analysis was supplemented by qualitative insights from health system executive commentary, industry briefings, and ongoing market intelligence research from Hospitalogy and Innovaccer.

“Healthcare is entering a moment where efficiency gains alone are no longer enough,’’ said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder of Innovaccer. “The path forward is autonomy, AI-enabled operating models that reduce low-value administrative work and allow systems to function as a coordinated whole. This report shows how health systems can build resilience by redesigning how work gets done, while improving experience across the enterprise.”

“AI is no longer a science project in healthcare, it’s an operating model decision,” said Blake Madden, Founder and CEO of Hospitalogy. “The data is clear: health systems that treat AI as a strategic capability, rather than a collection of tools, are better positioned to navigate margin pressure, labor shortages, and intensifying payer dynamics. This report is meant to give executives an unfiltered view of where the industry truly stands heading into 2026.”

The report is intended for health system CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs seeking a clear, financially grounded perspective on how AI, automation, and operating model redesign will shape healthcare’s next decade. Click here to download the report.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like Orlando Health, Adventist Healthcare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure, extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

