Home Business Wire Inland Bank and Trust Partners with Leading Global Advisory Firm Chatham Financial
Business Wire

Inland Bank and Trust Partners with Leading Global Advisory Firm Chatham Financial

di Business Wire

OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) recently partnered with leading global advisory and technology firm Chatham Financial (“Chatham”). Chatham is the largest independent financial risk management firm in the United States with extensive expertise in the debt and derivatives markets.

“This strategic partnership expands Inland Bank’s advisory capabilities and provides commercial borrowers customized finance solutions and competitive terms through interest rate swaps. Interest rate swaps can provide borrowers with a number of advantages including flexibility, prepayment benefits and lower interest rates,” said Peter Stickler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inland Bank and Trust.

“Interest rate swaps have become an effective option for banks and borrowers, allowing both parties to manage their rate risk and optimize loan structures in today’s marketplace. We look forward to working with Inland Bank to provide borrowers with tailored financing options and the necessary tools to succeed,” said Matthew Tevis, Managing Partner of the Financial Institutions Practice at Chatham Financial.

Chatham currently serves 160 national, regional and community banking institutions and over 3,000 clients worldwide.

###

About Inland Bank and Trust

Inland Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Inland Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and has locations throughout the Chicagoland area in Chicago, Countryside, Elmhurst, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Hawthorn Woods, Hillside, Lake Zurich, Lombard, Morton Grove, Villa Park and Wheeling. Inland Bancorp, Inc. holds over $1.2 billion in bank assets.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Nancy Gofis

Inland Marketing & Communications

(630) 209-7190 or nancy.gofis@inlandgroup.com

Bank Information:

inlandbank.com
1.877.908.6555

Articoli correlati

Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lattice Sentry Solution Stack and SupplyGuard Supply Chain Service Recognized in Threat Detection Category HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Heap Named Snowflake Data Marketplace Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Heap’s unmatched approach to helping customers illuminate every part of their users’ digital journeys empowers Snowflake users with a...
Continua a leggere

Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Business Wire