Ingram Micro Strengthens ESG Commitments in Climate Action and Workplace Safety

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To further solidify the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its new 10 to Zero initiative, which sets out the company’s ambitious goals to achieve three major operational milestones – Zero Emissions, Zero Waste, and Zero Workplace Safety Incidents – by 2030.

“The effort to formalize our commitments and targets in these three key areas demonstrates the growing maturity of our new ESG program,” said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro’s chief executive officer. “As CEO, the execution of the 10 to Zero initiative is one of my highest priorities. I am proud to see how our global team of approximately 28,000 associates has already mobilized to make progress in each of these areas and look forward to sharing updates in the coming months.”

The company has also committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. SBTi is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. This commitment is put into operation through Ingram Micro’s dedicated environmental sustainability program, IngramMicroPlanetary.

Ingram Micro also recently publicly launched IngramMicroESG, the company’s new ESG program, signaling Ingram Micro’s commitment to a focused and quantifiable approach to ESG goal setting. The program is designed to increase the company’s ability to measure outcomes against targets. With the development of the 10 to Zero initiative, the company plans to expand this program and data collection processes with new measurement and reporting platforms. Ingram Micro will also continue its many ESG program activities outside of the 10 to Zero target areas, such as DE&I and philanthropic efforts, that seek to build a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

