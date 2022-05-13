Ingram Micro Cloud Now Enabling Channel Partners to Grow and Scale Via Hyperscaler Marketplaces

Working with AWS and Microsoft marketplaces, Ingram Micro Cloud is creating unique opportunities for partners to monetize on various marketplaces

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud today elaborated on new initiatives to support the channel through hyperscaler marketplaces, offering channel partners programs, processes, and added services to help organizations grow and scale. Ahead of Cloud Summit '22, taking place from May 17-19 in Miami, FL, several strategic vendors – including Alert Logic, Arctic Wolf, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro – have already began working with Ingram Micro Cloud on the various go-to-market models with their channel partners.

Hyperscaler marketplaces, like AWS and Microsoft Azure, offer an advantageous platform for customers to purchase and procure third-party software, solutions and business services. These marketplaces provide customers the chance to consolidate and standardize their procurement and contracts all in one platform, affording greater simplicity and ease-of-use. This, in turn, creates an opportunity for more vendors and independent software vendors (ISVs) to offer products via these marketplaces. Currently, there are close to 40,000 listings on hyperscaler marketplaces.

For Ingram Micro Cloud partners and vendors, hyperscaler marketplaces are another route to market. Through its resources, platform and increased business capability, Ingram Micro Cloud can provide vendors access to a broader range of end customers and enable partners to add value via an expanded offering of services around ISV solutions, meeting more customer needs.

The hyperscaler marketplace value exchange enables both partners and vendors to, not only satisfy modern customer needs, but also accelerate their own digital transformation. By leveraging hyperscaler marketplaces, Ingram Micro Cloud supports partners' go to market strategy and navigation of the customer journey.

"As one of the world's largest cloud ecosystems, we’re excited we can provide our partners and vendors with valuable solutions to optimize and maximize their visibility and offerings on hyperscaler marketplaces," said Duncan Robinson, vice president, global marketing & strategic partnerships, Ingram Micro Cloud. "We're especially proud to announce this added value with our highly anticipated Cloud Summit '22 taking place next week."

Ingram Micro Cloud is committed to enabling prospective hyperscale partners and the channel ecosystem by identifying new opportunities to increase collaboration through hyperscaler marketplaces. Through these opportunities, resources and programs, partners will gain greater freedom-of-choice and growth advantages, further lending to the promise More as a Service. For more information on offerings through Ingram Micro Cloud, visit here.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

