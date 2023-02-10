Ingram Micro Celebrates Success of 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs

Eight Ingram Micro Executives Honored by CRN for Driving a Channel-First Agenda and Establishing Strong Channel Partnerships that Lead to Shared Successes

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNChannelChiefs—Ingram Micro Inc. applauds the executives named to the 2023 Channel Chiefs list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This year’s honorees include eight members of Ingram Micro’s U.S. and global channel leadership team:

Craig Birmingham, vice president, Consumer and Business Solutions

Tony Celeste, executive director, Public Sector

John Dusett, executive director, Cloud

Darren Gottesmann, executive director, SMB sales, Communities and Customer, Partner Experience

Therese Ferullo, vice president, VAR Sales

Sales Eric Kohl, vice president, Security and Networking

Cheryl Rang, executive director, Hybrid Cloud and Advanced Solutions

Scott Zahl, executive director, Global Partner Engagement

Ingram Micro’s Channel Chiefs work within the organization and across the IT channel ecosystem to help partners grow their businesses faster and at scale using Ingram Micro Xvantage™ and an evergreen portfolio of high-value resources including flexible financing, partner communities, professional services, specialized technical competencies and global Cloud Marketplaces.

“Ingram Micro’s biggest differentiator has always been and will always be our people,” says Kirk Robinson, EVP and President of the Americas, Ingram Micro. “Add to the mix our digital twin Ingram Micro Xvantage, and you have one if the industry’s strongest teams supported by an innovative, interactive, and insightful digital experience platform built to simplify and scale success. It is an amazing time to be a part of Ingram Micro and our industry. Congrats to this year’s Channel Chiefs!”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs were selected by the CRN editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem within the IT industry.

CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

