Ingram Micro Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Inc. announced that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@ingrammicro.com

Media Contact:
Lisa Zwick

Moxxi Communications

Lisa.zwick@ingrammicro.com

