IngenioSpec Presents LIGHT™ Smart Eyewear

An Electronic Eyewear with a Sleek Look

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IngenioSpec introduces LIGHT™ smart eyewear, a minimalistic and streamlined look for its multi-faceted patented electronic eyewear.

This new design features some of IngenioSpec’s patented technologies, including: open-ear speakers that let you remain aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite music; Bluetooth capability syncing to your smart phone so you can always be connected; a hyper-responsive touchpad to facilitate quick and simple control; and power saver mechanisms to proactively notify you when the battery is low and shut off automatically when you’re not wearing it.

Such a design is optimal for anyone in need of a hands-free tech experience without bulky hardware. From specialized professional environments to elderly or disabled living, IngenioSpec has the tech you need for an intuitive, hands-free experience.

