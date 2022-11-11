<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire IngenioSpec Presents LIGHT™ Smart Eyewear
Business Wire

IngenioSpec Presents LIGHT™ Smart Eyewear

di Business Wire

An Electronic Eyewear with a Sleek Look

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IngenioSpec introduces LIGHT™ smart eyewear, a minimalistic and streamlined look for its multi-faceted patented electronic eyewear.

This new design features some of IngenioSpec’s patented technologies, including: open-ear speakers that let you remain aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite music; Bluetooth capability syncing to your smart phone so you can always be connected; a hyper-responsive touchpad to facilitate quick and simple control; and power saver mechanisms to proactively notify you when the battery is low and shut off automatically when you’re not wearing it.

Such a design is optimal for anyone in need of a hands-free tech experience without bulky hardware. From specialized professional environments to elderly or disabled living, IngenioSpec has the tech you need for an intuitive, hands-free experience.

Contacts

IngenioSpec

Angela Nijim

info@ingeniospec.com

Articoli correlati

Best Canon EOS R, R5, R6, T7, T7i & T100 Black Friday Deals (2022): Top Early Canon DSLR, Mirrorless & More Camera Sales Tracked...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Save on Canon EOS T7, T7i, T100, R, R6 & R5 deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale,...
Continua a leggere

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple Watch Series 8, 7, Ultra & More Sales Rated by Deal Tomato

Business Wire Business Wire -
The best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, featuring GPS and GPS + cellular Apple Watch savings BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare...
Continua a leggere

NordVPN Black Friday Deals (2022) Ranked by The Consumer Post

Business Wire Business Wire -
Black Friday 2022 researchers at The Consumer Post report all the best early NordVPN deals for Black Friday 2022,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Best Canon EOS R, R5, R6, T7, T7i & T100 Black Friday Deals (2022):...

Business Wire