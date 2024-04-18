InfoVision welcomes Radhika Venkatraman to its Advisory Board

Paving the way for innovation, technological and business growth

With an impressive career track that spans across high-impact roles at Credit Suisse and Verizon, Ms. Venkatraman is revered for her dynamic approach to leading technology-driven transformations. Her expansive knowledge in AI, ML, Fair AI, telecom networks, data strategy, and cloud platforms has propelled multi-billion-dollar enterprises to new heights.

Ms. Venkatraman is recognized for her strategic insights and growth equity initiatives. Her participation in pioneering 5G development and overseeing global teams in SDN/NFV transformations has positioned her as an influential figure in the technology space. Ms. Venkatraman is renowned for her leadership and expertise in GenAI and AI-related governance. Her achievements have placed her on the boards of TM Forum, LiveEarth, Brightspeed, and the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation. Leading AI companies, including Writer and Fiddler AI, seek her strategic advice.

Sean Yalamanchi, President of InfoVision, welcomed the appointment by saying, “Ms. Venkatraman’s vision and expertise align perfectly with our ethos of fostering innovation and her strategic outlook will be instrumental in guiding InfoVision towards emerging technological frontiers.”

Ms. Venkatraman is listed among American Bankers’ 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance, and she has earned the Women in Finance Leadership Award.

Ms. Venkatraman holds an advanced degree from North Carolina State University. Her specialization is in computer science and computer-aided engineering. She also earned her bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“I am delighted to join InfoVision at such an important time. I look forward to working with the management team to help InfoVision achieve its ambitions beyond digital leadership to one of serving their clients as an AI-first partner,” Ms. Radhika Venkatraman said.

InfoVision warmly welcomes Ms. Radhika Venkatraman to the team and looks forward to her invaluable insights and contributions.

InfoVision, founded in 1995, is a leading global IT services and solutions company offering enterprise digital transformation and modernization solutions across business verticals. The company has helped more than 75 global leaders across Telecom, Retail, Banking, Healthcare and Technology Industries deliver excellence for their customers. InfoVision is one of the highest-rated digital service companies in Glassdoor.

