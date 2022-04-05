Informed Consent via Telehealth Simplified by Taylor Healthcare Innovations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#medicalmalpractice–Taylor Healthcare announced it has enhanced its proprietary iMedConsent™ technology solution to help healthcare systems maximize the effectiveness of their telehealth services. When paired with Taylor Healthcare’s Mobile Signature Capture software, hospitals can capture patient consent digitally from any location using only the patient’s personal mobile device.

“Telehealth soared in popularity during the pandemic with an estimated 98% of healthcare centers adopting remote healthcare delivery,” says Chris Civitarese, General Manager of Taylor Healthcare. “Patients and physicians are starting to meet in person again but telehealth is here to stay as part of the care delivery system. iMedConsent and Mobile Signature Capture work together to expand what’s possible with telehealth.”

iMedConsent is a software system that provides easy-to-understand consent forms in a digital format for more than 4,000 treatments in 37 clinical specialties. Mobile Signature Capture is a complementary technology that allows consent form signatures to be captured remotely via a patient’s own mobile device. The completed documents and signatures are then automatically stored to the EHR, patient portal or other document management system without the patient ever visiting a healthcare facility.

“These technologies allow patients to have high-quality consent conversations with physicians from anywhere, but that’s only part of the story,” notes Civitarese. “iMedConsent is built around a massive curated consent library with thousands of customizable descriptions of risks, benefits and alternatives. Once patient consent is obtained, those completed forms are stored digitally. The problem of lost consent forms is eliminated entirely.”

Taylor Healthcare cites research from The Journal of Urology that found 96% of patients prefer electronic consent tools to handwritten forms. Other research performed at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found that consent forms were missing for 66% of surgical patients, causing surgical delays for 10% of procedures.

About Taylor Healthcare

Taylor Healthcare provides innovative document automation and patient engagement solutions that standardize and enhance communications across the continuum of care. They improve patient care by enabling healthcare organizations to engage patients with the right information at the right time.

