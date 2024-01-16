Home Business Wire Informatica To Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Informatica To Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 from the United States or (404) 975-4839 internationally with access code 148703.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call and earnings presentation materials will be available on the investor relations page of Informatica’s company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

vhydedunn@informatica.com

Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

