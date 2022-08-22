Home Business Wire Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 10:15 a.m. PT/ 1:15 p.m. ET for approximately 35 minutes

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 5:15 a.m. PT/ 8:15 a.m. ET for approximately 40 minutes

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. ET for approximately 40 minutes

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on Informatica’s investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

Additionally, management will participate in group meetings at the Wolfe Research TMT Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

