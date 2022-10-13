Informatica Recognizes Data Innovators at Informatica World Tour Dubai

Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) Drives Innovation in the Middle East

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica® (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the winners of its customer innovation awards at the Informatica World Tour Dubai. The Middle East region is a fast-growing market for the company, with customers like Saudi Airlines, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Mujid Al Futtaim relying on Informatica’s cloud platform, Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), to accelerate their digital transformation.

Gartner research predicts that cloud spending in MENA is expected to grow 19.2% in 2022 to $5.7 billion, demonstrating the region’s appetite for digital transformation. The ability to properly manage and leverage data is critical to delivering successful transformation projects, yet with data volumes increasing exponentially and over 79% of organizations using more than 100 data sources, complexity and fragmentation are one of the modern enterprises’ biggest challenges. Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) enables enterprises to manage and innovate with data on any platform, any cloud, for any user in multi-cloud and multi-hybrid environments.

IDMC delivers mission-critical solutions that serve our global customers and operates at a significant scale, processing 38.5 trillion cloud transactions per month as of June 2022. It empowers enterprises to innovate and build new products and services, to build new customer engagement models and experiences, and to innovate and operate more efficiently.

At the Informatica World Tour Dubai event, Informatica honored customers’ success in driving data-led digital transformations and intelligent data innovations. The customer awards recognize customers implementing projects that are not only strategic and measurable but align with the Informatica values of We DATA: Do Good, Act as One Team, Think Customer First, and Aspire for the Future. This year, the following organizations in the Middle East have driven change and value for their business by leveraging the power of the IDMC:

In the category of Data Governance & Privacy

Simah Saudi Credit Bureau

Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence

FCSC

In the category of Business 360

Alshaya Group

Zand

In the category of Data-driven Organization

Riyadh Bank

Sauid Airlines

The Red Sea Development Company

“Our customers in the Middle East are leading the way in becoming intelligent data enterprises with initiatives across public and private sectors driving innovation as the region builds its data economy,” said Emilio Valdes, Informatica SVP EMEA & LATAM. “We’re proud to be working alongside these organizations, with the IDMC enabling them to leverage AI-powered analytics and hyper-automation to drive more insights, more value and more innovation from their data.”

