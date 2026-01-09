Informatica Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data & Analytics Governance Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica from Salesforce, a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.

The evaluation was based on criteria which analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. To be included in this Gartner evaluation, Data & Analytics Governance platforms must meet requirements spanning across general availability, product or service capability, performance, impact, geographic coverage and industrial coverage.

In an era of accelerated digital transformation and generative AI, organizations require a trusted data foundation to drive innovation. Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform provides a comprehensive, scalable solution for data and analytics governance. Built for multicloud environments and designed to manage all data types—including structured, unstructured and AI assets—IDMC empowers over 5,000 global organizations to govern their entire data estate with confidence.

Gartner states, “A data and analytics governance platform helps organizations design and enforce governance policies for data and its derived assets across its life cycle. D&A leaders should explore and adopt these capabilities to meet end users’ demand for streamlined, scaled, and automated governance decision making.

“By 2027, 60% of data governance teams will prioritize governance of unstructured data to deliver GenAI use cases and improve decision quality in organizations. Through 2028, 80% of S&P 1200 organizations will relaunch a modern, D&A governance program, based around a trust model.”

“As enterprises innovate with Generative and Agentic AI, they need powerful data and analytics governance capabilities. Leveraging advanced AI-powered automation with CLAIRE, our Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform empowers enterprises to scale critical governance controls across diverse ecosystems, enabling AI ready assets,” said Brett Roscoe, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Data Governance and Cloud Operations, at Informatica. “We believe this recognition as a Leader affirms our dedication to innovation and customer success. We are committed to enabling organizations to innovate with data and AI, driving confidence in their outcomes while accelerating value for their business.”

To read the full report, a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms is available here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms and Critical Capabilities Authors: Anurag Raj, Guido De Simoni, Sarah Turkaly. Publish date, January 6, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica from Salesforce is a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management. Its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform enables organizations to connect, manage and unify AI-ready data across the enterprise. With capabilities spanning data cataloging, integration, governance, quality, privacy, metadata management and master data management, Informatica supports a broad partner ecosystem and helps customers unlock the full value of their data and AI initiatives.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of artificial intelligence, data, and trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

