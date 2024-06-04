Informatica Launches New Generative AI and Snowflake Native App Offerings on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, Native SQL ELT support for Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, the launch of Enterprise Data Integrator (EDI) and Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM) for Snowflake. These new offerings on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud will enable organizations to develop Generative AI (GenAI) applications, establish streamlined data integration and provide a centralized, policy-based access management, simplifying data governance and ensuring control over data usage.

“We are excited to continue strengthening our ongoing collaborative relationship with Snowflake,” said Pratik Parekh, SVP Product Development for Informatica. “At Snowflake Summit last year, we unveiled Informatica Superpipe for Snowflake, revolutionizing the industry with 3.5x faster data integration and replication. This year, we’re continuing the momentum by unveiling our latest innovations, aimed at making it easier than ever for customers to access fast, secure and reliable data in Snowflake and leveraging the new Cortex AI features.”

New capabilities include:

Native SQL ELT for Cortex AI Functions now supports new GenAI capabilities following the recent launch of Native SQL ELT for Snowflake at Informatica’s recent conference, Informatica World. In addition to the 250 Native Snowflake functions initially supported, Native SQL ELT now supports Cortex AI Native GenAI functions. With this new integration, Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) customers can incorporate Cortex AI Functions as part of their IDMC no-code data integration and data engineering pipelines running natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Enterprise Data Integrator (EDI) establishes Informatica as one of the first ISV Partners to provide a fully functional Snowflake Native App. Leveraging a Streamlit in Snowflake built user interface and Snowpipe Streaming, EDI seamlessly integrates Snowflake Native App framework for quicker discovery and data loading. The EDI service is free for 30 days to allow users to experience the product before they buy.

CDAM for Snowflake delivers policy-based access management, providing a centralized control plane for both data governance and access. It seamlessly combines data access control with classification, discovery and cataloging tools, leveraging metadata to automate processes. With an intuitive policy authoring interface, it simplifies enterprise-wide data access management. Fully integrated with Cloud Data Integration and Cloud Data Marketplace, it offers automated contextual controls on data usage and sharing.

“The Informatica and Snowflake collaboration enables seamless integration and high-speed data replication that has assisted us in our digital transformation and built confidence and trust in this powerful partnership. We’re genuinely excited about the future possibilities this collaboration unlocks, and look forward to leveraging the new features and functions that the partnership provides,” said Jeff Gibson, VP of IT US and Canada, Brink’s U.S. | A Division of Brink’s, Incorporated.

“Informatica’s ongoing partnership with Snowflake is strengthened through the early adoption of Cortex AI for Generative AI Applications, as well as the launch of EDI and CDAM for Snowflake,” said Prasanna Krishnan, Snowflake’s Head of Collaboration and Horizon. “Our mission to enable customers to bring AI and apps to the data is strengthened by our partner ecosystem. Snowflake’s partnership with Informatica enables customers to bring advanced data processing capabilities to their data in the AI Data Cloud.”

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Informatica is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world’s data to help organizations to build fast and secure data pipelines for new Generative AI applications.

Visit Informatica booth #1326 at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit to learn how you can bring your data and AI to life. Learn more about the expansive Informatica-Snowflake partnership here.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Informatica Public Relations



pr@informatica.com