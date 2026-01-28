Informa TechTarget to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on March 11, 2026

Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 11, 2026

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) (“Informa TechTarget” or the “Company”), a leading growth accelerator for the B2B Technology sector, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nugent, and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Noreck, will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

The fourth quarter and full-year financial results will be available prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.informatechtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

United States (Toll Free): 1-833-470-1428

United States: 1-646-844-6383

United Kingdom (Toll Free): +44 808 189 6484

United Kingdom: +44 20 8068 2558

Global Dial-in Numbers

Access code: 045571

Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.

Please ask to join the Informa TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through Friday, April 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST. To hear the replay:

United States (Toll Free): 1-866-813-9403

United States: 1-929-458-6194

Access Code: 436734

A web version will also be available for replay during the same period via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific digital properties and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their intent data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

Daniel Noreck

Mitesh Kotecha

Informa TechTarget

617-431-9200

investor@techtarget.com

Media Inquiries

Garrett Mann

Corporate Communications

Informa TechTarget

617-431-9371

garrett.mann@informatechtarget.com