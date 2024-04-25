Infobip becomes an Oracle Independent Software Vendor partner

Customers can benefit from CPaaS solutions to enhance conversational communications for marketing, sales and support

Businesses using any Oracle solution can access Infobip’s omnichannel platform through Oracle Cloud Marketplace (OCM). They can quickly orchestrate powerful interactions, help increase customer satisfaction, boost sales, and improve campaign performance.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Infobip’s communication channels will enable businesses to deliver conversational experiences across many sectors including banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, and hospitality and leisure. Through Infobip’s collaboration, Oracle users will gain customer insights, enabling them to adjust campaign strategies and nurture leads across every stage of the buying process.

“Oracle is committed to providing leading customer experience solutions that help our global business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers use data more intelligently to significantly enhance the engagements they have with their customers,” said Stephen Streich, group vice president of product management, Oracle Marketing. “Our collaboration with Infobip will give our customers access to the latest communication solutions to help continuously deliver value.”

Infobip started its collaboration with Oracle in 2018 as a member of OPN. Infobip’s solutions have helped businesses deliver personalized, omnichannel messaging and nurture customer relationships across WhatsApp, Viber, and SMS. More than 18 billion interactions have been managed across 65 customers through these integrations so far.

Veselin Vuković, Global VP for Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Infobip said: “With the ability to integrate our full omnichannel communications platform across any Oracle solution, available through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we can help enterprises, no matter their sector or use case, create conversational experiences that increase conversions, boost sales and drive loyalty.”

