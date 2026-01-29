Infleqtion Appoints Dave Kresse as Vice President of Commercial Solutions

Kresse is an experienced operating executive with a proven track record driving high growth across both private and public technology companies

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion (the “Company”), a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum computing and quantum sensing, powered by neutral-atom technology, announced the appointment of Dave Kresse as Vice President of Commercial Solutions, effective immediately. Kresse brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling technology businesses, leading global teams and forging commercial partnerships. He joins Infleqtion after the company announced in September that it plans to go public through a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) (“Churchill X”), a special purpose acquisition company.

Kresse joins Infleqtion from Amazon Web Services, where he spent three years managing strategic partnerships for the healthcare and life sciences industry business unit and leading the global go-to-market organization for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and networking.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dave to Infleqtion,” said Matt Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. “As we expand our commercial focus in quantum computing and quantum sensing, Dave’s experience identifying customer needs, envisioning solutions, and developing partnerships to deliver those solutions are critical to growing our business. Dave will lead new commercial efforts as we pursue applications across industries including AI, energy, materials science, drug discovery, and advanced data centers.”

Prior to AWS, Kresse was the vice president and general manager of the file storage business at Nutanix, where he accelerated growth by creating an ecosystem of end user application partnerships across multiple industries. Earlier in his career, Kresse held a senior leadership role at Nimble Storage, during which he owned functional leadership responsibilities for product management, engineering, strategic alliances, and technical marketing. Following Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisition of Nimble, Kresse continued as a vice president and general manager of the business, successfully accelerating growth while leading the integration.

“I’m thrilled to join Infleqtion at a time when quantum applications are delivering significant value to customers,” said Kresse. “As quantum performance and precision continue to improve, the opportunities for Infleqtion to provide solutions for customer problems across multiple industries are becoming clearer. I look forward to working with this team to build the customer relationships and ecosystem partnerships to turn these opportunities into outcomes.”

Kresse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration degree with distinction from the Wharton School.

Infleqtion’s product portfolio includes quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, all engineered for real-world deployment and optimized with Infleqtion’s proprietary software. These systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, and the U.K. government, and also form elements of multiple collaborations with NVIDIA.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a global leader in quantum sensing and quantum computing, powered by neutral-atom technology. Infleqtion designs and builds quantum computers, precision sensors, and quantum software for governments, enterprises, and research institutions. Infleqtion’s commercial portfolio includes quantum computers as well as quantum RF systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Infleqtion is the partner of choice for governments and commercial customers seeking cutting-edge quantum capabilities. Infleqtion announced in September 2025 it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill X (NASDAQ: CCCX). For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Churchill Capital Corp X

Churchill X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

