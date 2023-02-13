Infinitum Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Infinitum’s Aircore EC motor honored for outstanding innovation in the Sustainability category

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Sustainability category for its Aircore EC motor designed for commercial and industrial applications. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

Currently electric motors consume 53% of the world’s electricity. More than 800m motors are sold yearly, a number that is increasing 10% each year with electrification. Today, the majority of motors end up in landfills after 10-20 years, but Infinitum’s advances in circular motor design are allowing for extended component life and reuse.

The Aircore EC motor replaces heavy iron found in traditional motors with a lightweight printed circuit board (PCB) stator that is 10x more reliable. The motor is 50 percent smaller and lighter, uses 66 percent less copper and no iron, and consumes 10 percent less energy. Its modular design makes the motor easy to maintain and allows components to be reused multiple times to serve future generations, keeping the motor in service and out of landfills.

Aircore EC also includes a unique, integrated Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) which takes advantage of silicon carbide (SiC) technology to provide precise control over motor operations and saves upwards of 65 percent of energy use depending on the application.

“ The world is electrifying rapidly and requires motors that go beyond efficiency to serve the next generation,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO of Infinitum. “ Our team is incredibly honored to be an Edison Awards finalist and recognized for our sustainable motors that are designed for reuse and can power the world with less energy, raw materials and waste.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open midyear, 2023.

To learn more about Infinitum’s motors and their sustainable design, visit https://goinfinitum.com/home-go-beyond-video/.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

