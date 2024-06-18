INFICON Announces ELT Vmax for Individual Leak Testing Systems in Mass Production of EV Battery Cells

Highest flexibility and maximum throughput for direct electrolyte leak testing

The ELT Vmax tests the leak tightness of all battery cells filled with liquid electrolyte – lithium-ion or sodium-ion – in all formats, including prismatic, round and button cells with a rigid housing or pouch cells with a soft, bag-like housing. The device uses INFICON’s patented method of direct electrolyte leakage testing – it detects electrolyte leaking from filled cells in a vacuum chamber. While INFICON’s ELT3000 PLUS can be used as a stand-alone device, INFICON created the new ELT Vmax specifically for use in mass production, as a testing device for integrators’ individually designed, automatic leak testing stations. Designed to provide the same levels of accuracy and sensitivity as the ELT3000 PLUS, the ELT Vmax can identify the smallest leaks down to a helium equivalent leak rate of 5∙10-7 mbar∙l/s, equivalent to a diameter in the range of 1- 5 micrometers for common battery designs.

The vacuum pumps are provided by the integrator to achieve industrial quality assurance in the fast-paced battery cell production cycle. Also, the ELT Vmax is designed for installation in 19-inch racks, making it easy to integrate into a mass battery cell assembly operation.

With its multi-chamber mode in test stations, the ELT Vmax can operate in near-constant measuring mode, eliminating the waiting time during evacuation and ventilation processes and optimizing the production line for maximum throughput. To optimizes production throughput, the ELT Vmax supports a batch testing approach.

“When developing the new ELT Vmax, INFICON focused on providing maximum flexibility and ease of integration into individually designed leak-testing systems,” said Thomas Parker, North American automotive sales manager, INFICON. “Combined with the automation know-how of our integrators, the ELT Vmax enables individually designed leak test stations that provide consistent quality assurance on every single battery cell at the pace of production.”

Fieldbus interfaces and flexible carrier gas flow



The ELT Vmax is extremely easy to install in any test system, with its 19-inch housing, as well as serial fieldbus interfaces. Additionally, the ELT Vmax is available with a separate control panel featuring a display. With its fast gross leak detection, the ELT Vmax ensures the test system is immediately ready for the next measurement.

An adjustable carrier gas mode also ensures a high degree of flexibility with the ELT Vmax. The carrier gas flow can be defined for each test requirement. For example, a carrier gas flow of 10 sccm can reduce the leak test response time to just a fraction. In addition, the ELT Vmax is approved for use in dry rooms.

E-Check 2.0: Automatic calibration for in-line operation process reliability



INFICON offers fully automated calibration for the ELT Vmax with its E-Check 2.0. This calibration leak, which is filled with 100% DMC electrolyte solvent, is integrated into the vacuum chamber and is always ready for operation. It enables automatic calibration tests at pre-set intervals, with calibration taking less than 30 sec. With E-Check 2.0, the ELT Vmax makes sure your production line is operating at the speed of business with the accuracy you expect from INFICON.

