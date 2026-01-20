Industry Veteran Shawn Kitzmiller Joins Pomeroy as President of U.S. Sales to Scale Managed Services and Innovative Smart Services Platform

With a proven track record of success, Kitzmiller will steer Pomeroy’s go-to-market strategy and execution, with a focus on advancing its client-first culture and driving disciplined growth.

HEBRON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pomeroy Technologies, LLC (“Pomeroy”), an industry leader in technology solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Kitzmiller, a results-driven industry executive, as President of U.S. Sales, effective immediately. With a laser focus on accelerating disciplined, data-driven growth across the organization, Kitzmiller will guide the company’s national sales strategy with a focus on expanding the reach and impact of Pomeroy’s managed services portfolio and rapidly growing Smart Services powered by BanzAITM, its AI platform.

Kitzmiller brings a passion for transforming client challenges into meaningful business outcomes. His leadership will strengthen Pomeroy’s commitment to a client-first, services-centric operating model, elevating how the company delivers proactive, intelligent, and scalable technology experiences across distributed enterprises.

“Shawn’s energy and focus on innovative, client-aligned solutions make him an ideal addition to Pomeroy’s executive leadership team,” said Bill Acheson, Pomeroy’s Chief Revenue Officer. “His proven track record of building strong relationships with clients, partners, and teammates, along with his history of embracing new ways of working, aligns with Pomeroy’s unwavering commitment to fostering client success.”

Kitzmiller joins Pomeroy following a distinguished 15-year career at SoftwareOne, where he advanced through senior leadership roles to ultimately serve as President, North America and a member of the Global Extended Executive Board. His experience includes overseeing full P&L operations, guiding go-to-market strategy, and leading large, distributed teams — expertise he will now bring to Pomeroy’s expanding managed services business.

“I was immediately drawn to Pomeroy’s proven ability to deliver outcomes-driven managed services — and to the passionate people behind that success,” Kitzmiller said. “I’m energized by the opportunity to help clients unlock more value across their technology environments while empowering high-performance teams to deliver measurable, meaningful results. It’s personally rewarding to join a company whose mission aligns so closely with my own passion for helping teams and clients thrive.”

Kitzmiller holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He has attained multiple professional honors and awards, including the Leading Strategic Growth certification from Columbia Business School and the Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader designation from CRN, the Channel Company.

