Industry Veteran Mohan Taylor Joins Tenovos as Chief Product Officer

Senior executive to leverage extensive industry and technical experience in the acceleration of Tenovos’ vision for modern digital asset management.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tenovos, the modern, data-first digital asset management (DAM) platform, is excited to announce Mohan Taylor as the company’s new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Taylor joins with the mission to accelerate the delivery of Tenovos’ innovative vision for the future of modern DAM for enterprise brands.

As a long-time industry veteran going back more than two decades – including 10 years at OpenText – Taylor has seen first-hand the changing business landscape that requires DAMs to evolve how they deliver value to customers. As CPO he will be responsible for the continued development of the Tenovos DAM, specifically as it relates to improving creative ROI for global brands.

“There is a huge opportunity in the market right now,” said Taylor. “Brands want the ability to track, measure and optimize content performance directly from their DAM. As the leading innovators in this space, my aim is to drive this evolution for our customers so they know what content is working, what isn’t, and how to maximize their creative ROI through the platform.”

Many world-class companies, including Mattel, Saks.com and Brown-Forman – owners of premium liquor brands like Jack Daniels – choose Tenovos to manage their digital assets. Its ability to improve productivity through creative workflows and streamlined UI/UX, drive more value from content through improved content reuse and findability, and its innovative approach to content tracking, publishing and measurement in the platform makes it the modern DAM of choice for these global enterprise brands.

“Mohan’s background makes for an exceptional fit here at Tenovos,” said company CEO Scott D. Bowen. “He’s a demonstrated product leader who is extremely technical and who possesses a tremendously relevant industry background, both in DAM and adjacent data-centric advertising technologies, that will positively inform our vision and roadmap. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to lead the evolution of the digital asset management category.”

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

