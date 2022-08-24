Industry Veteran Jack Wilson Joins Token as CRO to Drive Hypergrowth of Innovative Authentication Smart Ring that Stops Ransomware

Former SVP of Sales at Movista and Omada brings 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise sales organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Token, a revolutionary provider of secure, wearable authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Wilson as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Wilson’s decades of experience rapidly scaling sales teams and revenue for enterprise software and cybersecurity companies will support Token’s mission of bringing its disruptive solution to organizations in desperate need an effective way to protect themselves against the onslaught of ransomware.





Data breaches continue to be an existential threat to all organizations today and the rampant spread of ransomware has resulted in devastating consequences for data breach victims. The number of ransomware attacks doubled last year and the average loss also doubled to more than $1M per victim. Compromised user credentials are the root cause of more than 60% of data breaches and Token’s smart ring is the only solution to offer complete protection against these types of attacks.

Wilson will lead Token’s go-to-market strategy, reporting to CEO John Gunn. “Having a world-class Chief Revenue Officer is essential for Token to rapidly scale growth and shake up a critical cybersecurity category, and Jack is the perfect person for the role,” said Gunn. “Jack brings a proven history of driving rapid revenue growth and building high-performing sales organizations, and we’re delighted to have him join our mission.”

Wilson brings more than two decades of proven sales leadership to Token including SVP roles at OCUS where he oversaw global sales and drove double digit growth, Movista where he upscaled the sales organization and doubled selling efficiency, and Covisint where he accelerated revenue growth leading to a successful IPO and eventual acquisition by OpenText. Prior to Covisint, Wilson was Vice President, EMEA at Oracle where he was responsible for all Oracle SaaS products throughout Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and South America. Jack has also held senior positions at Sun Microsystems, EMC, and Xerox.

“I’m excited about joining Token and launching this game-changing security solution in a time of extraordinary increases in data breaches and ransomware attacks,” said Wilson. “I know we have a winner with Token ring. Every organization urgently needs a new approach to user authentication and a solution that cannot be defeated by hackers.”

About Token

In a world of stolen identities and compromised user credentials, Token is changing the way our customers secure their organizations by providing passwordless, biometric, multifactor authentication. We deliver the next generation of security that is invulnerable to social engineering, malware, and tampering for organizations where breaches, data loss, and ransomware must be prevented.

To learn more, visit www.tokenring.com

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

Morgan Abdallah



Token Director of Marketing



585-415-4120



morgan@tokenring.com