Home Business Wire Industry Veteran Craig Rosenblum Joins eGrowcery Board of Directors
Business Wire

Industry Veteran Craig Rosenblum Joins eGrowcery Board of Directors

di Business Wire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers and other retailers, announced that Craig Rosenblum has joined the company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. The company also announced Eric Jacobson is transitioning off the board.


“Craig brings a wealth of retail experience and a unique set of skills that will be helpful to our board as we continue to accelerate growth. I’ve known him for many years and have always appreciated his values, his intelligence and ability to help,” said Todd Mitchell, Executive Chairman of eGrowcery. “At the same time, there are simply not enough words to thank Eric for his tireless support of eGrowcery and the board over the past six year. He has been very helpful, and we have tremendous gratitude for all he’s done for us.”

Pat Hughes, eGrowcery’s CEO, added, “I look forward to working closely with Craig along with the balance of the board. Craig’s experience and expertise will be particularly helpful during this period of growth.”

Rosenblum was most recently Vice President of Customer Success at Inmar Intelligence and previously served as Vice President of Enterprise Retail. He joined Inmar after the company’s acquisition of retail and consumer goods consulting firm Willard Bishop, where he was a partner. His earlier retail industry experience includes Vice President of Sales at Prescient Applied Intelligence and Vice President of Business Development at Crossmark.

“I’ve been intrigued by eGrowcery for some time. Their reputation in the marketplace is nothing short of excellent. I’ve enjoyed many discussions with Todd, Pat and the team and look forward to assisting the board on this journey,” said Rosenblum.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

Contacts

Media
Ron Margulis

RAM Communications

+1 908.337.0020

ron@rampr.com

Articoli correlati

Shiftboard Partners with UKG to Transform Employee Scheduling for the Manufacturing and Energy Sectors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrated Solution Enhances the Speed, Quality and Precision of the Employee Scheduling ProcessSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftboard, a leading provider of enterprise...
Continua a leggere

Leading Neuroscientists Bring Elemind Out of Stealth, Close $12 Million Seed Round for AI-enhanced Neurotech Wearable

Business Wire Business Wire -
Neuroscientists Unveil Technology to Address Health Issues without Pharma; Investors include Village Global, LDV Partners, founders of Skype and...
Continua a leggere

Real-time Fraud Data Sharing Consortium SardineX Rebrands to Sonar, and Expands to 20 Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sonar addresses the real-time risk decisioning needs required by the growing adoption of faster payment systems like RTP and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php