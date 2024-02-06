Industry Veteran Craig Rosenblum Joins eGrowcery Board of Directors

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers and other retailers, announced that Craig Rosenblum has joined the company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. The company also announced Eric Jacobson is transitioning off the board.





“Craig brings a wealth of retail experience and a unique set of skills that will be helpful to our board as we continue to accelerate growth. I’ve known him for many years and have always appreciated his values, his intelligence and ability to help,” said Todd Mitchell, Executive Chairman of eGrowcery. “At the same time, there are simply not enough words to thank Eric for his tireless support of eGrowcery and the board over the past six year. He has been very helpful, and we have tremendous gratitude for all he’s done for us.”

Pat Hughes, eGrowcery’s CEO, added, “I look forward to working closely with Craig along with the balance of the board. Craig’s experience and expertise will be particularly helpful during this period of growth.”

Rosenblum was most recently Vice President of Customer Success at Inmar Intelligence and previously served as Vice President of Enterprise Retail. He joined Inmar after the company’s acquisition of retail and consumer goods consulting firm Willard Bishop, where he was a partner. His earlier retail industry experience includes Vice President of Sales at Prescient Applied Intelligence and Vice President of Business Development at Crossmark.

“I’ve been intrigued by eGrowcery for some time. Their reputation in the marketplace is nothing short of excellent. I’ve enjoyed many discussions with Todd, Pat and the team and look forward to assisting the board on this journey,” said Rosenblum.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

Contacts

Media

Ron Margulis



RAM Communications



+1 908.337.0020



ron@rampr.com