Industry Veteran Alan Stein Joins HealthEdge as Chief Commercial Officer

Stein will lead market expansion and health plan adoption of unified digital platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthEdge announced today that veteran Alan Stein has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform. Stein brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to HealthEdge, with a strong emphasis on marketing, strategy, commercialization, customer success, and corporate development.

“Alan understands our vision to build a digital foundation for next-generation health plans to operate their businesses on an integrated SaaS solution for core administration, payment integrity, care management, and digital health management,” said Steve Krupa, HealthEdge CEO. “His deep knowledge of payers and their unique requirements will help us deliver modern digital solutions for the care and benefit of health plan members.”

Stein most recently served as an industry consultant, advising HealthEdge and other leading healthcare technology organizations operating across a complex ecosystem. Previously, he had an extensive career as a senior executive at TriZetto, leading its $2.7 billion sale to Cognizant, where he then served as a Senior Vice President overseeing the Healthcare Products Group. In that role, Stein managed a team of over 400 people who served 350+ healthcare payers and 300K+ providers, with responsibility for product management and growth, including go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition, and customer success.

“As we continue to expand our market share, Alan’s role is vital to HealthEdge applications becoming the digital backbone for payer operations as they advance value-based care,” Krupa said. “He will execute on bringing payer customers to a transparent and consumer-centric experience at a lower cost, higher quality, and improved service levels to all stakeholders.”

“I am thrilled to join the HealthEdge team and to help solve today’s healthcare IT challenges on a modern digital platform,” said Stein. “Customers are leveraging our products to achieve exceptional business and clinical outcomes, and I look forward to partnering with them to provide additional solutions for the new digital market.”

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® strives to innovate a world where healthcare can focus on people, advancing a digital transformation in healthcare through transaction automation and enabling real-time business and clinical engagement among payers, providers, and members. HealthEdge pursues this mission through the delivery of the HealthEdge Digital Platform, consisting of the health insurance industry’s leading cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration (HealthRules® Payor), payment integrity (Source), care management (GuidingCare®), and digital health management and consumer engagement (Wellframe). Offered individually and as an integrated suite, HealthEdge Digital Platform applications provide modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that enable health insurers to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect key stakeholders in the healthcare delivery cycle. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.

