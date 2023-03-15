Industry Vet Mike Sellberg Appointed Interim Chief of Product and Chief of Staff at Coviance, a Fintech on a Mission to Transform the Home Equity Lending Process

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Coviance—Coviance (formerly LenderClose), a fintech company that makes the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable, today announced that Mike Sellberg has joined its leadership team as interim Chief of Product and Chief of Staff.

Mike joins Coviance from Vertex Software, where he was the Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff and previously, held the position of Chief Product Officer at Workiva, and prior had executive roles at Engineering Animation, Inc. (EAI) and UGS. He comes to Coviance with over 30 years as an experienced operations, technology and marketing leader that helped found and scale two B2B software companies from private startups to public companies with 1,200+ employees globally and over $200M in annual revenue.

“Growing our team is a hugely important step as we continue our mission so we’re thrilled to have an accomplished executive like Mike join our team and help lead the organization,” says Omar Jordan, Founder and CEO of Coviance. “As we’re scaling rapidly, the product and operations teams have been operating at a fast pace and we’re looking forward to Mike’s guidance and expertise to take us to the next level.”

As Chief of Product at Coviance, Mike’s role entails leading the product vision and strategy while mentoring and supporting the product management team, and helping scale by hiring and optimizing processes. In tandem, Mike’s dual role as Chief of Staff encompasses special projects that are typically operational and cross-group. “After 30 years in the software industry, I was planning on retiring until I heard Omar’s incredible vision for the industry and met his talented and collaborative team,” says Mike Sellberg, Interim Chief of Product and Chief of Staff. “My goals are to help Omar lead Coviance through ‘operational scaling’ – particularly the SaaS transition, support the product and technology teams to meet their three year product and architecture vision, and assist sales and marketing process optimization. I’m truly excited to be a part of the Coviance team and am excited about where Coviance is going.”

As a leader in the home equity lending space, Coviance is continuing to expand the team at a rapid pace to keep up with market demand. Coviance was founded in 2015 and to date, has over 425 credit unions and community banks nationwide on its platform and a tremendous track record of 1,117% 3-year growth. In 2022, nearly $8B in home equity lending transaction volume was processed utilizing Coviance’s technology.

Founded in 2015, Coviance (formerly LenderClose) is a CUSO fintech company on a mission to perfect the lending experience for community lenders and borrowers through automation and intelligence. A cloud-based platform, Home Equity Express™ (HEx), automates the home equity lending process through configurable workflows with data-driven decisioning intelligence elevating the lending experience for borrowers and lenders. For Credit Unions and Community Banks, Coviance is an out-of-the-box solution that is easy to implement and deploy and allows them to focus on what matters most – “the borrower’s experience”. Coviance was selected as the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations’ 2022 CUSO of the Year and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2022. For more information visit Coviance.com.

