Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Executed 1.4 Million Square Feet of Leasing at 18.7% Higher Rental Rates

Full Year Leasing Activity of 7.8 Million Square Feet at 47.3% Higher Rental Rates

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.48 Per Share

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.08 Per Share

Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of ILPT, made the following statement:

“ As we look ahead to 2023, we believe the strength of industrial real estate fundamentals will continue to allow us to organically grow cash flows through mark-to-market opportunities and tenant retention as evidenced by our record 2022 leasing activity and related rent roll-ups. With a 99.1% leased portfolio, exceptional tenant roster and no near-term debt maturities, we will continue to be patient as we evaluate opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage.”

Quarterly Results:

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $31.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

Normalized funds from operations, or Normalized FFO, attributable to common shareholders were $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Same property net operating income, or NOI, and same property Cash Basis NOI for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. ILPT reduced its reserves for uncollectible revenues from certain tenants by $0.4 million during the prior year quarter. Excluding such reduction, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI increased 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Financial (1) 2022 2021 Change Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders ($31,043) $63,207 (149.1)% Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $(0.48) $0.97 (149.5)% Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders $5,440 $31,714 (82.8)% Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $0.08 $0.49 (83.7)% Adjusted EBITDAre $79,213 $42,162 87.9% NOI $83,598 $43,771 91.0% Cash Basis NOI $79,931 $41,925 90.7% Same property NOI $42,197 $41,622 1.4% Same property Cash Basis NOI $39,923 $39,801 0.3%

(1) Additional information and reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to certain non-GAAP measures, including funds from operations, or FFO, attributable to common shareholders, Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 appear later in this press release.

Three Months Ended Leasing Activity December 31, 2022 Leasing activity for new and renewal leases and rent resets (square feet) 1,369,000 Weighted average lease term for new and renewal leases (by square feet) 8.0 years Weighted average rental rate change versus prior rental rate for same space (by square feet) 18.7% Commitments for leasing costs and concessions for new and renewal leases (per square foot per year) $0.47

Three Months Ended Occupancy December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Occupancy 99.1% 99.2% 99.2% Same property occupancy 99.1% 99.3% 99.2%

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of December 31, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78% of ILPT’s annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2022 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

ILPT presents certain “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including FFO attributable to common shareholders, Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) or net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as indicators of ILPT’s operating performance or as measures of ILPT’s liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in ILPT’s consolidated statements of income (loss). ILPT considers these non-GAAP measures to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss) and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. ILPT believes these measures provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation and amortization expense, they may facilitate a comparison of ILPT’s operating performance between periods and with other REITs and, in the case of NOI and Cash Basis NOI, reflecting only those income and expense items that are generated and incurred at the property level may help both investors and management to understand the operations of ILPT’s properties.

Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of ILPT’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of ILPT’s calculation of FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI and reconciliations of those amounts to amounts determined in accordance with GAAP.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental income $ 106,339 $ 56,496 $ 388,151 $ 219,874 Expenses: Real estate taxes 14,164 7,781 50,624 30,134 Other operating expenses 8,577 4,944 30,855 18,678 Depreciation and amortization 46,886 13,396 160,982 50,598 General and administrative 7,981 4,006 32,877 16,724 Acquisition and other transaction related costs — 486 586 1,132 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — Total expenses 77,608 30,613 376,671 117,266 Interest and other income 763 — 2,663 — Interest expense (including net amortization of debt issuance costs, premiums and discounts of $6,709, $506, $96,974 and $2,022, respectively) (71,765 ) (9,157 ) (280,051 ) (35,625 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate — 11,114 (10 ) 12,054 Loss on equity securities — — (5,758 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (22,198 ) — (Loss) income before income tax expense and equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (42,271 ) 27,840 (293,874 ) 79,037 Income tax benefit (expense) 68 (96 ) (45 ) (273 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 444 35,463 7,078 40,918 Net (loss) income (41,759 ) 63,207 (286,841 ) 119,682 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 10,716 — 60,118 — Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31,043 ) $ 63,207 $ (226,723 ) $ 119,682 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 65,307 65,212 65,248 65,169 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 65,307 65,231 65,248 65,211 Per common share data (basic and diluted): Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (0.48 ) $ 0.97 $ (3.47 ) $ 1.83

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders and Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31,043 ) $ 63,207 $ (226,723 ) $ 119,682 Depreciation and amortization 46,886 13,396 160,982 50,598 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (444 ) (35,463 ) (7,078 ) (40,918 ) Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — Share of FFO from unconsolidated joint venture 1,291 1,202 6,406 4,823 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — (Gain) loss on sale of real estate — (11,114 ) 10 (12,054 ) FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (11,250 ) — (38,695 ) — FFO attributable to common shareholders 5,440 31,228 1,407 122,131 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 22,198 — Acquisition, transaction related and certain other financing costs (2) — 486 80,992 1,132 Normalized FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (28,379 ) — Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 5,440 $ 31,714 $ 76,218 $ 123,263 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 65,307 65,212 65,248 65,169 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 65,307 65,231 65,248 65,211 Per common share data (basic and diluted): FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 0.08 $ 0.48 $ 0.02 $ 1.87 Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 0.08 $ 0.49 $ 1.17 $ 1.89 Distributions declared $ 0.01 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 1.32

(1) ILPT calculates FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders as shown above. FFO attributable to common shareholders is calculated on the basis defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding loss on impairment of real estate, any gain or loss on sale of real estate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture and any realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, plus real estate depreciation and amortization of consolidated properties and its proportionate share of FFO of the unconsolidated joint venture properties and minus FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest, as well as certain other adjustments currently not applicable to ILPT. In calculating Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, ILPT adjusts for the items shown above including similar adjustments for ILPT’s unconsolidated joint venture, if any. FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders are among the factors considered by ILPT’s Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to ILPT’s shareholders. Other factors include, but are not limited to, requirements to maintain ILPT’s qualification for taxation as a REIT, limitations in the agreements governing ILPT’s debt, the availability to ILPT of debt and equity capital, ILPT’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or dividend yield, and ILPT’s dividend yield compared to the dividend yields of other industrial REITs, ILPT’s expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance and ILPT’s expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders differently than ILPT does. (2) Amount for the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily includes certain debt issuance costs recorded as interest expense related to ILPT’s bridge loan facility and other transaction related costs expensed under GAAP.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (41,759 ) $ 63,207 $ (286,841 ) $ 119,682 Plus: interest expense 71,765 9,157 280,051 35,625 Plus: income tax (benefit) expense (68 ) 96 45 273 Plus: depreciation and amortization 46,886 13,396 160,982 50,598 EBITDA 76,824 85,856 154,237 206,178 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — (Gain) loss on sale of real estate — (11,114 ) 10 (12,054 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (444 ) (35,463 ) (7,078 ) (40,918 ) Share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture 2,432 2,000 9,949 8,013 Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — EBITDAre 78,812 41,279 263,623 161,219 Plus: acquisition and other transaction related costs — 486 586 1,132 Plus: general and administrative expense paid in common shares (2) 401 397 2,221 2,329 Plus: loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 22,198 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 79,213 $ 42,162 $ 288,628 $ 164,680

(1) ILPT calculates EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as shown above. EBITDAre is calculated on the basis defined by Nareit, which is EBITDA, including ILPT’s proportionate share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture properties, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture, loss on impairment of real estate, any realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, as well as certain other adjustments currently not applicable to ILPT. In calculating Adjusted EBITDAre, ILPT adjusts for the items shown above. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre differently than ILPT does. (2) Amounts represent equity based compensation to ILPT’s trustees and officers and certain other employees of RMR.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of Property Net Operating Income and Cash Basis Net Operating Income (1) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Rental income $ 106,339 $ 56,496 $ 388,151 $ 219,874 Real estate taxes (14,164 ) (7,781 ) (50,624 ) (30,134 ) Other operating expenses (8,577 ) (4,944 ) (30,855 ) (18,678 ) NOI 83,598 43,771 306,672 171,062 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,368 ) (1,590 ) (11,538 ) (7,263 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (279 ) (256 ) (4,544 ) (781 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income (20 ) — (50 ) (512 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 79,931 $ 41,925 $ 290,540 $ 162,506 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Net (loss) income $ (41,759 ) $ 63,207 $ (286,841 ) $ 119,682 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (444 ) (35,463 ) (7,078 ) (40,918 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (68 ) 96 45 273 (Loss) income before income tax expense and equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (42,271 ) 27,840 (293,874 ) 79,037 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 22,198 — Interest and other income (763 ) — (2,663 ) — Interest expense 71,765 9,157 280,051 35,625 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate — (11,114 ) 10 (12,054 ) Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — General and administrative 7,981 4,006 32,877 16,724 Acquisition and other transaction related costs — 486 586 1,132 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — Depreciation and amortization 46,886 13,396 160,982 50,598 NOI 83,598 43,771 306,672 171,062 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,368 ) (1,590 ) (11,538 ) (7,263 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (279 ) (256 ) (4,544 ) (781 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income (20 ) — (50 ) (512 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 79,931 $ 41,925 $ 290,540 $ 162,506

(1) The calculations of NOI and Cash Basis NOI exclude certain components of net income (loss) in order to provide results that are more closely related to ILPT’s property level results of operations. ILPT calculates NOI and Cash Basis NOI as shown above. ILPT defines NOI as income from its rental of real estate less its property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions that ILPT records as depreciation and amortization expense. ILPT defines Cash Basis NOI as NOI excluding non-cash straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization and lease termination fees, if any. ILPT uses NOI and Cash Basis NOI to evaluate individual and company-wide property level performance. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate NOI and Cash Basis NOI differently than ILPT does.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Reconciliation of Net Operating Income to Same Property Net Operating Income and Calculation of Same Property Cash Basis Net Operating Income (1) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of NOI to Same Property NOI (2) (3): Rental income $ 106,339 $ 56,496 $ 388,151 $ 219,874 Real estate taxes (14,164 ) (7,781 ) (50,624 ) (30,134 ) Other operating expenses (8,577 ) (4,944 ) (30,855 ) (18,678 ) NOI 83,598 43,771 306,672 171,062 Less: NOI of properties not included in same property results (41,401 ) (2,149 ) (138,844 ) (7,520 ) Same property NOI $ 42,197 $ 41,622 $ 167,828 $ 163,542 Calculation of Same Property Cash Basis NOI (2) (3): Same property NOI $ 42,197 $ 41,622 $ 167,828 $ 163,542 Less: Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (2,077 ) (1,570 ) (6,873 ) (7,080 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (177 ) (251 ) (4,172 ) (773 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income (20 ) — (50 ) (512 ) Same property Cash Basis NOI $ 39,923 $ 39,801 $ 156,733 $ 155,177

(1) See footnote (1) on page 7 of this press release for the definitions of NOI and Cash Basis NOI. ILPT calculates same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI in the same manner that it calculates the corresponding NOI and Cash Basis NOI, except that it only includes same properties in calculating same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI are based on properties that ILPT owned as of December 31, 2022 and that it owned continuously since October 1, 2021 and exclude properties owned by an unconsolidated joint venture. (3) For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI are based on properties that ILPT owned as of December 31, 2022 and that it owned continuously since January 1, 2021 and exclude properties owned by an unconsolidated joint venture.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Real estate properties: Land $ 1,117,779 $ 699,037 Buildings and improvements 4,058,329 1,049,796 Total real estate properties, gross 5,176,108 1,748,833 Accumulated depreciation (273,467 ) (167,490 ) Total real estate properties, net 4,902,641 1,581,343 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 124,358 143,021 Acquired real estate leases, net 297,445 63,441 Cash and cash equivalents 48,261 29,397 Restricted cash 92,519 — Rents receivable, including straight line rents of $80,710 and $69,172, respectively 107,011 75,877 Other assets, net 103,931 15,479 Total assets $ 5,676,166 $ 1,908,558 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Revolving credit facility $ — $ 182,000 Mortgages and notes payable, net 4,244,501 646,124 Accounts payable and other liabilities 73,547 27,772 Assumed real estate lease obligations, net 22,523 12,435 Due to related persons 4,824 2,185 Total liabilities 4,345,395 870,516 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Equity attributable to common shareholders: Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 65,568,145 and 65,404,592 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 656 654 Additional paid in capital 1,014,201 1,012,224 Cumulative net income 117,185 343,908 Cumulative other comprehensive income 21,903 — Cumulative common distributions (363,221 ) (318,744 ) Total equity attributable to common shareholders 790,724 1,038,042 Total equity attributable to noncontrolling interest 540,047 — Total equity 1,330,771 1,038,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,676,166 $ 1,908,558

